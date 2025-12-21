Special Teams Step Up for Alabama in CFP Win over Oklahoma

Every football coach will tell you about the importance of all three phases of the game: offense, defense and special teams. The last one is often overlooked by fans and media alike heading into a matchup but can often have game-altering plays throughout the course of a game.

Alabama's special teams stepped up in critical moments during the Crimson Tide's 34-24 win over Oklahoma in the opening round of the College Football Playoff on Friday night.

On paper, the Sooners had the advantage in the special teams category with Lou Groza winner Tate Sandell on their sideline. However, on a super windy night in Norman, it was Alabama kicker Conor Talty who was a perfect 2 for 2 on the night while Sandell missed two of his three attempts.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said after the game that the performance by the special teams units was "really big" for the Crimson Tide in the wind.

"Obviously Talty making his field goals, windy, it was kind of swirling," DeBoer said. "You stand on one end, it's going one way, it kind of gets inside the stadium, goes the other. Just didn't really feel like he was affected by it.

"Really proud of him, the way he's continued to just stay the course, get the team to support him by just continuing to work. The guys have done that. Again, no finger pointing ever, and just love the way these guys come together. We know there's going to be more battles ahead. There's going to be more great teams out there. It's going to be the next one against Indiana. We know they're a special team and they've got a special season going, so it'll be a great challenge for us."

Ever since getting booed by his own fanbase after missing a field goal at home against Eastern Illinois, Talty is 4-of-4, all on the road, with makes of 45, 29, 40 and 35. He is also a perfect 48 for 48 on extra points this season.

Oklahoma also mishandled a punt late in the first half that Tim Keenan III was able to block and recover, setting up the Crimson Tide in good field position. Sooner punter Grayson Miller came in to the game as one of the best punters in the country.

Cole Adams averaged eight yards on punt returns for Alabama, and defensive back Dijon Lee Jr. made a heads-up play to pick up a bouncing punt in the fourth quarter and ran for five yards to the Oklahoma 35, which put the Crimson Tide offense in the position for its final touchdown of the game to go up 34-24.

"Nothing surprises me, it's football," Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables said after the game. "There was a heck of a lot more that was amazing than poor. I put it all in perspective, I know what it takes, the strength of this football team, and those things couldn't afford to play poorly against a good team at times. At times, we were solid. At times we weren't what we needed to be."

Alabama flipped the script from the first matchup with the Sooners back in November. In the 23-21 loss for the Crimson Tide, Talty missed a field goal and a muffed punt by Ryan Williams set up Oklahoma's only offensive touchdown of the game.

"The takeaways and the field position just really kind of was the opposite of the first game back at home," DeBoer said. "There's more things we can point to, as well, but that was the case."

No. 9 Alabama will now face No. 1 Indiana in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal on Jan. 1.

Read more on BamaCentral: