Kalen DeBoer's Call to Action: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's wrap up the week with a fun Friday on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we handle final A-Day preparations, discuss head coach Kalen DeBoer's comments on the Alabama quarterback battle, address the looming transfer portal and talk about an SEC quarterback holding out.
The program opens by discussing DeBoer's radio appearance on Thursday and dissecting his comments on his quarterback race. How do DeBoer's comments correlate to the Crimson Tide quarterback play last season and to the three players trying to lead Alabama in 2025?
After moving from the quarterbacks we check the calendar and realize the spring transfer portal is right around the corner. Saturday is a celebration of the end of spring, but is it bitter sweet due to the inevitability of players leaving Tuscaloosa for other opportunities?
Finally we dive into two college football stories with Alabama ties. An SEC quarterback is holding out of spring practice with his team and a former Crimson Tide player has run into trouble with the law.
