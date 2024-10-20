Kickoff Time, TV Network Announced for Alabama's Game Against Missouri: Roll Call, October 20, 2024
After a multi-day delay, Alabama now knows what time it will take on the Missouri Tigers for the 2024 homecoming game.
Alabama (5-2, 2-2 SEC) will host Missouri (6-1, 2-1 SEC) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ABC inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. This is the first afternoon kickoff for a home game this season for the Crimson Tide.
Missouri has not beaten Alabama since joining the SEC, and Saturday will be the Tigers' first trip to Tuscaloosa since 2018, when the Crimson Tide won, 39-10.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's golf at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, Alpharetta, Georgia (Round 3)
- Softball vs. Stillman, Rhoads Stadium, doubleheader beginning at 1:30 p.m.
- Volleyball vs. No. 15 Kentucky, 2 p.m., SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's tennis at ITA Fall Regional Championships in Baton Rouge- The Alabama men’s tennis team concluded the ITA Southern Regional Championships on Saturday after advancing student-athletes to the quarterfinals in both the singles and doubles draw. The Crimson Tide had two doubles teams reach the quarterfinal round as Damien Nezar and Roan Jones as well as Andrii Zimnokh and Zach Foster finished in the top eight after securing a win in the Round of 16. Additionally, Zimnokh and teammate Matias Ponce De Leon competed in the quarterfinals of singles thanks to a trio of wins in the main draw earlier in the week.
- Men's golf at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate: The Crimson Tide is in 11th place with a 36-hole team score of 7-over par 583 (294-289) through two rounds.
Did You Notice?
- While Alabama's playoff odds took a major blow with the loss to Tennessee, Georgia's 30-15 win at No. 1 Texas helped boost the Crimson Tide's resume. Texas A&M (4-0) and LSU (3-0) remain the only undefeated teams in SEC play after Texas' loss.
- Alabama's 17 points in the loss to Tennessee tonight were the lowest total for the Crimson Tide in an SEC game since the 2017 Iron Bowl (which Alabama lost 26-14)
- The Alabama women's hockey team beat Auburn 8-0 in the Iron Cup.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 20, 1951: In Alabama's first televised game, the Crimson Tide lost 27-13 to Tennessee at Legion Field.
October 20, 1974: Alabama's Leroy Cook was named the National Defensive Player of the Week after his stellar performance in the 30-7 trouncing of Tennessee. Cook was credited with 11 tackles, including four quarterback sacks. Defensive teammates Bob Baumhower and Charlie Hannah had three sacks apiece as the "Redwood Forest" defense notched 13 sacks for a minus 82 yards. After helping UT quarterback Randy Wallace up after one of his sacks, Cook told him, “You are a great quarterback. Thank goodness you don't have time to throw."
October 20, 2012: Quarterback AJ McCarron threw for a career-high 306 yards and four touchdowns as top-ranked Alabama trounced Tennessee 44-13 at Neyland Stadium. The Crimson Tide had scored at least 30 points in each of its first seven games, the longest streak to start a season in school history. "We set the tone and we stayed on it," McCarron said. "We never let up, and that was the biggest thing Coach keeps preaching."
Oct. 20, 2015: Former Alabama running back Altee Tenpenny was killed in a one-car wreck Tuesday evening, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol. Tenpenny, 20, was driving through Mississippi on Mississippi Highway 1 when he collided with a highway sign at approximately 5 p.m. just outside Glen Allan.
