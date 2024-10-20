Instant Analysis: No. 11 Tennessee 24, No. 7 Alabama 17
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— For the second straight trip to Neyland Stadium for Alabama football, the field was stormed and the goalposts were torn down as the Tennessee Volunteers celebrated an upset victory over the Crimson Tide.
Alabama couldn't hold on to a fourth-quarter lead and dropped its second straight road contest with a 24-17 loss to Tennessee on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide took a 17-14 lead with 13:56 to go on a Justice Haynes touchdown and could do nothing offensively from that point on.
The Crimson Tide offense struggled with consistency all game, and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe had his worst performance of the season with two interceptions and a completion percentage of 56 percent. The defense gave up 24 points in the second half after shutting out Tennessee in the first half.
Alabama shot itself in the foot with 15 penalties. The defense forced three turnovers in the first half, but the offense wasn't able to capitalize on any of the three turnovers. Freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams was targeted 18 times, but finished with just eight cathes on those 18 targets for 73 yards and a touchdown.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava also struggled in the game, but made the plays when he needed to, including a 55-yard strike on third-and-6 late in the third quarter that set up Tennessee's second touchdown.
Alabama falls to 5-2 (2-2 SEC) and will face Missouri at home inside Bryant-Denny Stadium next Saturday for homecoming.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's Will Miller and Hunter De Siver provide their final thoughts from the field at Neyland Stadium about what went wrong for the Crimson Tide against the Volunteers.