Bama Central

Instant Analysis: No. 11 Tennessee 24, No. 7 Alabama 17

Final thoughts and takeaways from inside Neyland Stadium after the Crimson Tide's second straight road loss.

Katie Windham

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) is tackled by Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) after making the catch during an SEC conference game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) is tackled by Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) after making the catch during an SEC conference game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— For the second straight trip to Neyland Stadium for Alabama football, the field was stormed and the goalposts were torn down as the Tennessee Volunteers celebrated an upset victory over the Crimson Tide.

Alabama couldn't hold on to a fourth-quarter lead and dropped its second straight road contest with a 24-17 loss to Tennessee on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide took a 17-14 lead with 13:56 to go on a Justice Haynes touchdown and could do nothing offensively from that point on.

The Crimson Tide offense struggled with consistency all game, and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe had his worst performance of the season with two interceptions and a completion percentage of 56 percent. The defense gave up 24 points in the second half after shutting out Tennessee in the first half.

Alabama shot itself in the foot with 15 penalties. The defense forced three turnovers in the first half, but the offense wasn't able to capitalize on any of the three turnovers. Freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams was targeted 18 times, but finished with just eight cathes on those 18 targets for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava also struggled in the game, but made the plays when he needed to, including a 55-yard strike on third-and-6 late in the third quarter that set up Tennessee's second touchdown.

Alabama falls to 5-2 (2-2 SEC) and will face Missouri at home inside Bryant-Denny Stadium next Saturday for homecoming.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral's Will Miller and Hunter De Siver provide their final thoughts from the field at Neyland Stadium about what went wrong for the Crimson Tide against the Volunteers.

Published
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/Football