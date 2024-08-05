Kirani James Qualifies for Olympic 400-Meter Semifinals: Roll Call, August 5, 2024
For one former Alabama track athlete, the Paris Olympics continue to be fruitful. Grenada's Kirani James, a three-time Olympic medalist who won gold in 2012, qualified Sunday for the 400-meter semifinals to be held on Aug. 6.
James, 31, is Grenada's first-ever Olympic medalist and took home the bronze in Tokyo. All his medals are in the 400 meters. He secured his semifinal berth with a 44.78-second time and a victory in Heat 5 on Sunday.
- James is not the only former Alabama athlete to qualify for the Olympic 400-meter semis. Nigeria's Samuel Ogazi (personal-best 44.50, second place in Heat 4) and Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem Richards (44.31, second in Heat 2) also moved on. All will compete on Tuesday.
- Former Alabama baseball signee Bryce Eldridge, who passed on college baseball after being chosen in the first round of 2023's Major League Baseball draft, had nine hits this past week for the High-A Eugene Emeralds. He had two home runs in that stretch.
- 26 days.
- August 5, 1925: Graham "Pinkie" McClintock, Alabama's captain-elect for the '25 season and one of the stars of the 1924 Southern Conference champions, informed head coach Wallace Wade he will not return to the team to accept a job offer in Oregon. Bruce "Bunch" Jones replaced him as team captain. – Bryant Museum
“We want other teams to fear us.”- Glen Coffee
