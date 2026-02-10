Labaron Philon, Josh Jobe Headline Crimson Tide Athletes of the Week

Alabama basketball is riding high off an incredible week with nail-biting wins over Texas A&M and Auburn. Plenty of stars emerged from those two games, as well as from Alabama softball's season-opening decimation of the opposition at the Buzz Classic in Atlanta. With the Seahawks' Super Bowl win over the Patriots, football season is officially over, but the game gave us one final 'Alabama in the NFL' standout. Here are the Crimson Tide Athletes of the Week for the week of Feb. 2-9, 2026:

Freshman of the Week: Vic Moten

Alabama softball went 5-0 at the Buzz Classic, generating national attention after outscoring opponents 51-6. While the team slugged a program record 18 opening-weekend home runs, true freshman pitcher Moten impressed in three starts in the circle.

Moten went 3-0 with a 0.93 ERA, while allowing just seven hits and two runs over 15 innings pitched with 19 strikeouts. She was named D1Softball and Softball America's National Freshman of the Week, and looks as though she will be one of Alabama's top pitchers this season as the Crimson Tide looks to make a return to the Women's College World Series.

Athlete of the Week: Labaron Philon Jr.

Philon received SEC Co-Player of the Week honors after leading Alabama to wins over Texas A&M and Auburn, his fourth time receiving conference recognition this season. The sophomore scored 17 against the Aggies and 25 on the road against the Tigers. He is the frontrunner for SEC Player of the Year, leading the conference in scoring at 21.5 points per game and ranking fourth in assists with 4.9.

The former Auburn commit is now 2-0 in his career at Neville Arena. A projected first-round draft pick, Philon is likely down to the final 90 days of his college basketball career with the Crimson Tide.

Pro Athlete of the Week: Josh Jobe

The Seattle Seahawks' defense dominated the New England Patriots in the team's 29-13 Super Bowl win. Jobe was a massive part of that success, notching seven tackles and a pass breakup while holding Stefon Diggs to just three receptions for 37 yards. Jobe and Diggs got into a late altercation, where Jobe threw a punch at the receiver, but got away with it as the refs were distracted by a streaker on the field. Jobe may face either a one-game suspension next season or a fine, but is almost unbothered by it as he now a Super Bowl champion.

The former undrafted free agent put together the best season of his career this year. He is now set to hit the open market in free agency and will receive a massive payday, either with Seattle or elsewhere.

Former Eagles cornerback Josh Jobe is a Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks and he has a baby on the way



pic.twitter.com/HfLhAh4cYz — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 9, 2026

Clutch Athlete of the Week: Aden Holloway

Holloway had two of the clutchest plays of the season in Alabama's wins over Texas A&M and Auburn. He hit a ridiculous game-sealing bucket while falling to the ground in the final minute against the Aggies, and followed that up with a ten-point second half featuring a massive four-point play against his former school. Holloway could have just as well been considered for Player of the Week, as Alabama very likely does not win either game without his efforts.

Aden Holloway turned in the circus shot of the season for the Crimson Tide to put Alabama up 4 with under 30 seconds to play.



Great shot by ABC 33/40 Sports Photographer Ian Liddell, who was all over it.@abc3340 pic.twitter.com/YS3NmweW4m — Johnny Congdon (@congdonsation) February 5, 2026

Glue Guy of the Week: Jacob Martin

Alabama basketball walk-on Jacob Martin received praise from Nate Oats following the team's win over Texas A&M for his pregame speech to the team in the huddle. He has scored just three points with one rebound over six games this season, but is clearly having an impact in practice and the locker room— the exact role a walk-on is supposed to fill. Numerous teammates have praised him throughout the year as a "culture guy" on the roster.