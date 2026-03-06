Katie Windham Breaks Down Alabama Athletics on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez, and BamaCentral's lead writer Katie Windham as we discuss a crazy weekend ahead throughout the Alabama athletic department. Windham discusses the women's basketball team in the SEC Tournament, the men's basketball team ahead of the Iron Bowl, the softball team before conference play begins and the football team opening up spring practice.

The program begins with a brief update on the Crimson Tide women's basketball team as Alabama upset Tennessee in the SEC Tournament on Thursday. Alabama's won two in a row, but takes on Texas on Friday night in the quarterfinals. Windham discusses Kristy Curry's success against the Volunteers and the program's postseason outlook.

We transition to men's basketball as Nate Oats' team welcomes the Auburn Tigers into Coleman Coliseum on Saturday. Will Alabama get back on track after losing to Georgia? Windham talks about her experience in Athens and the Crimson Tide's SEC Tournament positioning.

The show continues to bounce around and lands on Alabama softball as the Crimson Tide opens SEC play on Friday against the Ole Miss Rebels. Windham discusses the softball team's non-conference performance and highlights the outstanding freshman pitching that's helped Alabama start the season 20-0.

Lastly, we move into football where our trio discusses Alabama spring practice. The Crimson Tide announced Ryan Williams changed his number and modified his last name ahead of the new season, we discuss the quarterback battle briefly, give an injury update and more.

We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. Like a good neighbor, Derek Daniel is there. We're also proud to partner with Purple Turtle Roofing on the program. From your first call to the final nail, our mission is to make sure you feel confident, cared for, and covered, literally.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.