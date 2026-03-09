Three Alabama Basketball Players Earn All-SEC Honors
Alabama basketball earned the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament after finishing the regular season with a 13-5 record against the conference (23-8 overall).
The Crimson Tide had numerous players who led UA to only trail Florida, the defending national champion, in the conference standings. But Crimson Tide guards Labaron Philon Jr. and Aden Holloway, plus forward Amari Allen, stood out among the entire conference all season long — each of them earning All-SEC honors on Monday.
Philon was named to the All-SEC First Team. He withdrew from the 2025 NBA Draft during the offseason with hopes of all-around improvement as a sophomore. It certainly worked, as the four-time SEC Player of the Week finished third in the conference in points per game (21.5 on 50.7 percent from the field) and fourth in assists per game (4.8). Philon has often been considered a lottery pick in countless mocks for the 2026 NBA Draft.
Holloway was named to the All-SEC Third Team. He earned a starting role after being the Crimson Tide's sixth-man in 2024-25, and he's certainly made the most of it. The junior finished the regular season 14th in the conference in points per game (16.8 on 48.0 percent from the field) and eighth in assists per game (3.9). Holloway and Philon have been considered one of the best backcourt duos in the country throughout the season.
Allen was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team. Head coach Nate Oats said before this season that Allen “stood out as a surprise” due to his ranking from recruiting outlets. He was deemed an underrated prospect with something to prove, and the three-time SEC Freshman of the Week finished with 11.9 points per game on 46.2 percent from the field, was 19th in the conference in assists per game (3.1) and eighth in rebounds per game (7.0, including 1.6 offensive).
2025-26 SEC Men’s Basketball Awards
Player of the Year: Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
Coach of the Year: Todd Golden, Florida
Freshman of the Year: Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Rueben Chinyelu, Florida
Newcomer (Transfer) of the Year: Dailyn Swain, Texas
Sixth-Man of the Year: Urban Klavzar, Florida
Defensive Player of the Year: Rueben Chinyelu, Florida
First Team
Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee
Thomas Haugh, Florida
Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama
Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt
Second Team
Nate Ament, Tennessee
Rueben Chinyelu, Florida
Mark Mitchell, Missouri
Otega Oweh, Kentucky
Dailyn Swain, Texas
Third Team
Rashaun Agee, Texas A&M
Alex Condon, Florida
Keyshawn Hall, Auburn
Aden Holloway, Alabama
Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
All-Defensive Team
Rueben Chinyelu, Florida
Somto Cyril, Georgia
Felix Okpara, Tennessee
Billy Richmond III, Arkansas
Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt
All-Freshman Team
Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
Amari Allen, Alabama
Nate Ament, Tennessee
Malachi Moreno, Kentucky
Meleek Thomas, Arkansas
