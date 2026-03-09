Three Alabama Basketball Players Earn All-SEC Honors

Alabama basketball earned the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament after finishing the regular season with a 13-5 record against the conference (23-8 overall).

The Crimson Tide had numerous players who led UA to only trail Florida, the defending national champion, in the conference standings. But Crimson Tide guards Labaron Philon Jr. and Aden Holloway, plus forward Amari Allen, stood out among the entire conference all season long — each of them earning All-SEC honors on Monday.

Philon was named to the All-SEC First Team. He withdrew from the 2025 NBA Draft during the offseason with hopes of all-around improvement as a sophomore. It certainly worked, as the four-time SEC Player of the Week finished third in the conference in points per game (21.5 on 50.7 percent from the field) and fourth in assists per game (4.8). Philon has often been considered a lottery pick in countless mocks for the 2026 NBA Draft.

Holloway was named to the All-SEC Third Team. He earned a starting role after being the Crimson Tide's sixth-man in 2024-25, and he's certainly made the most of it. The junior finished the regular season 14th in the conference in points per game (16.8 on 48.0 percent from the field) and eighth in assists per game (3.9). Holloway and Philon have been considered one of the best backcourt duos in the country throughout the season.

Allen was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team. Head coach Nate Oats said before this season that Allen “stood out as a surprise” due to his ranking from recruiting outlets. He was deemed an underrated prospect with something to prove, and the three-time SEC Freshman of the Week finished with 11.9 points per game on 46.2 percent from the field, was 19th in the conference in assists per game (3.1) and eighth in rebounds per game (7.0, including 1.6 offensive).

2025-26 SEC Men’s Basketball Awards

Player of the Year: Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Coach of the Year: Todd Golden, Florida

Freshman of the Year: Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Newcomer (Transfer) of the Year: Dailyn Swain, Texas

Sixth-Man of the Year: Urban Klavzar, Florida

Defensive Player of the Year: Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

First Team

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Tennessee

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Second Team

Nate Ament, Tennessee

Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Mark Mitchell, Missouri

Otega Oweh, Kentucky

Dailyn Swain, Texas

Third Team

Rashaun Agee, Texas A&M

Alex Condon, Florida

Keyshawn Hall, Auburn

Aden Holloway, Alabama

Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

All-Defensive Team

Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Somto Cyril, Georgia

Felix Okpara, Tennessee

Billy Richmond III, Arkansas

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Amari Allen, Alabama

Nate Ament, Tennessee

Malachi Moreno, Kentucky

Meleek Thomas, Arkansas