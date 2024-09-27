Lauren Alaina to Perform at Alabama's Champions Lane before Georgia Game: Roll Call, September 26, 2024
The stars are coming to Tuscaloosa this weekend for Alabama football's big matchup against Georgia. Country music singer Lauren Alaina will be performing outside Bryant-Denny Stadium at Champions Lane on Saturday before the game.
Champions Lane opens at 11 a.m., and Alaina will perform at 4 p.m. Alaina is multi-time CMT Music Award winner and a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
The Alabama men's tennis and men's basketball teams are scheduled to sign autographs in the Champions Lane area along with former Alabama football greats Trent Richardson and AJ McCarron.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's tennis at ITA All-American Championships, Cary, North Carolina
- Men's tennis at ITA All-American Championships, Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Swimming at Delta State, Cleveland, Mississippi, 1 p.m.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Soccer: Alabama 1, Missouri 1
- Men's tennis: The No. 18-ranked Alabama doubles duo of Andrii Zimnokh and Zach Foster took the victory in the consolation round of the main draw on Thursday at the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa. Foster and Zimnokh captured a two-set victory over Auburn’s Billy Blaydes and William Nolan in the first round of main draw consolation matches. The UA duo secured mirroring-set scores of 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the second round.
Did You Notice?
- In Alabama's Thursday night game against Missouri, soccer graduate Gessica Skorka set a program record with 88 career starts.
- The Alabama football team honored the Rays as this week's "Rare Tide" winner. Tommy Ray has been to over 600 straight Crimson Tide football games. You can read more about Tommy here.
- Tight end Josh Cuevas, quarterback Dylan Lonergan and defensive lineman Tim Smith were named the Alabama football Student-Athletes of the Week.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 27, 1958: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's first game as the Alabama head coach occurred at Ladd Field in Mobile, where the Crimson Tide lost to eventual national champion LSU, 13-3. Alabama led 3-0 at halftime on a field goal by Fred Sington, Jr., the first points of the Bryant era. The game is also remembered for part of the stadium collapsing during the game.
September 27, 1991: Vinnie Sunseri was born in Mobile, Ala
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“It feels like everything's just flown by. Time flies.” – Former Alabama safety Jarrick Williams as a senior in 2014. He was born on this date in 1992.