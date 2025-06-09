Lee Hodges Cards Top 10 Finish at RBC Canadian Open: Roll Call, June 9, 2025
Former Alabama golfer Lee Hodges finished a strong four days at the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday by going one-under in his final round. Hodges entered the day tied for third but finished the event tied for ninth, completing the event at 14-under par.
Its Hodges' third top-10 finish this season as he finished tied for 10th at the Sony Open in Hawaii and ninth at the Farmers Insurance Open. He also finished 11th at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Hodges opened the day with a birdie, but then parred 14 consecutive holes as the leaderboard shuffled around him before bogeying the 16th to drop him back to even for the day. Hodges bounced back with an immediate birdie on 17 and parred the final hole for a 69 on the day.
His strong finish yielded his best pay-day of the season as his placement earned him $257,250.00 and 72.5 FedEx Cup Points. He now sits in 88th place in the FedEx Cup standings with 320 points.
Monday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No events scheduled
Sunday's Crimson Tide Results:
No results
SEC News:
Reflecting On The SEC's Disappointing Regional Performance
NCAA Super Regionals Predictions: What Will Happen vs. What We Want to Happen
Did You Notice?
Najee Harris announces the date for his annual football game in California. Harris will host the youth on June 29 in Baldwin Park.
Jon Young Jr. gets his summer baseball season started off in a big way by taking the first pitch he sees deep for a grand slam.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
82 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 9, 1983: The City of Tuscaloosa announced plans to change the name of 10th Street to Paul Bryant Drive.
June 9, 1954: Woodrow Lowe was born in Phenix City, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“The lessons of discipline, sacrifice, hard work, teamwork, fighting to achieve, aren’t being taught by many people other than coaches. A football coach has a captive audience and can teach these lessons because the communication lines between himself and his players are more open than between kids and parents. We’d better teach these lessons or else the country’s future population will be made up of a majority of crooks, drug addicts or people on relief. He was surely ahead of his time as far as the game and with people,”
—Woodrow Lowe, who was born in Phenix City, Ala., on this date in 1954, while talking about Paul W. “Bear” Bryant.