Lilly Hudson's Perfect 10 Leads to Alabama Gymnastics' Best Road Score of Season
In her routine that pays homage to "Sweet Home Alabama," Alabama gymnastics senior Lilly Hudson got the sweetest floor score of her collegiate career. Hudson's perfect routine on the floor exercise highlighted the Crimson Tide's best rotation of the season on the way to a season-high road score of 196.675 at the Zou to the Lou quad meet in St. Charles, Missouri.
Alabama finished the meet in second place behind Missouri (197.150) but ahead of Illinois (196.225) and Iowa (195.000)
The Crimson Tide was in dead last after the second rotation because of having to count a fall on the balance beam. Both Hudson and Gabby Gladieux, Alabama's two all-around performers, fell on the beam. But both bounced back the next rotation on the floor exercise.
Hudson scored her 10 in the fifth spot, and Gladieux anchored the rotation with a 9.95, her sixth straight score of 9.9 or better on floor. Hudson has now scored a perfect 10 on vault, beam and floor. She would need to score a 10 on the uneven bars to complete the "gym slam."
Gladieux and Hudson were two of the four Alabama gymnasts to score at least a 9.9 on floor joining Jamison Sears and Rachel Rybicki. The Tide posted a 49.575 on the floor exercise, its highest single rotation score of any event this entire season.
Alabama ended the night with its second best vault total of the year with a 49.325 led by 9.9s from Hudson and Corinne Bunagan. If the Tide didn't have to count a fall on beam, it likely would've been Alabama's highest overall score of the season as the team showed improvement in several areas on Friday night.
This story will be updated with quotes from head coach Ashley Johnston.