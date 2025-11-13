Numerous Alabama Sports Ink Athletes on National Signing Day: Roll Call
The University of Alabama announced the signings of numerous athletes across a handful of sports during National Signing Day on Wednesday.
Here's a breakdown of each sport that announced the signing of athletes. Most of the head coaches released a statement regarding their signing class and the quotes are attached below.
Softball:
- Ava Briski, Infield, Phoenix, Ariz.
- Ava Bush, Outfield, Columbia, Mo.
- Liv Keiter, Utility, Littleton, Colo.
- Torynn Slaughter, Catcher, Phoenix, Ariz.
- Paige Stanfield, Infield, Overland Park, Kan.
"We are so excited these five incredible young women said yes to us," head coach Patrick Murphy said. "They are great people first but also great athletes. They are all capable of doing great things at the University of Alabama."
Gymnastics:
- Kennedy Cochran, All-Around, Chandler, Ariz.
- Leigh Anne Elliott, All-Around, Williamsburg, Va.
- Ella Sloane Griffin, All-Around, Leesburg, Va.
- Ella Kate Parker, All-Around, West Monroe, La.
- Avery Schlichting, All-Around, Belvidere, Ill.
- Addison Sarisky, All-Around, Girard, Ohio
"We're thrilled to welcome this talented group to the Alabama gymnastics bamaly," head coach Ashley Johnston said. "Each of them brings something special to our program – from leadership and artistry to fierce competitiveness and joy for the sport. They embody the culture we've built here, and we're confident they'll continue to raise the standard of excellence that defines Alabama gymnastics."
Men's Golf:
- Phillip Dunham, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
- Bailey Sutter, Cullman, Ala.
"I am excited about our 2026 signing class," head coach Jay Seawell said. "When building a championship program, you need to obviously recruit talented young men, but you also have to find guys that have the character to be a great teammate and an asset to the University of Alabama. Bailey and Phillip are young men who, I believe, give us a great opportunity to win championships while also having the character to represent Alabama Golf in a positive manner. I am thankful to Bailey and Phillip for their commitment to Alabama golf and faith in us to help them develop their golf to the highest level."
Soccer:
- Chelsea Rogers, Midfielder, San Jose, Calif.
- Zamorah Malinoski, Midfielder, Long Beach, Calif.
- Jurnee Vrobel, Forward, Kearneysville, W.Va.
"We are thrilled to welcome Chelsea, Zamorah and Jurnee to the Alabama soccer family," head coach Wes Hart said. "There is no doubt that these three will be able to make a positive impact on our program in the very near future. For Chelsea and Zamorah, their journey begins in January, as they will graduate in December and enroll at Bama for the spring."
Men's Basketball:
Track and Field:
- Kate Ort, Cross Country/Distance, Stevensville, Mich.
- Aline Kaiser, Multi, Amlikon-Bissegg, Switzerland
- Catalina Rodriguez, Hammer, Florencia, Caquetá, Colombia
Volleyball:
- Erin Clark, Libero/Defensive Specialist, Tempe, Ariz.
- Josie Imes, Outside Hitter, Zionsville, Ind.
- Audrey Simpson, Middle Blocker, Alpharetta, Ga.
UA hasn't release a statement yet regarding Alabama men's basketball's signing of forward Tarris Bouie. Check out BamaCentral's basketball signing day updates here.
Roll Call: Thursday, November 13, 2025
Wednesday's Scores:
No results
Thursday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's tennis at UTR PTT Tuscaloosa, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT
SEC News:
Live Blog of Mizzou's Matchup with Minnesota
Takeaways From Vanderbilt Basketball's 92-62 Win Over Eastern Kentucky
Did You Notice?
- 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young hosted a sneaker gala to support mental health initiatives.
- Former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after a dominant performance against the Washington Commanders.
- Numerous former Alabama standouts shined during Week 10 of the NFL regular season in addition to Gibbs. Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones and Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams were also among the best Crimson Tide products this past week.
- Alabama men's basketball guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. opened up about his recovery from an Achilles rupture last year with college basketball Andy Katz.
- Wrightsell shared the first time he dunked, his first autograph, his first job and more.
- Alabama freshman defensive lineman London Simmons recounted the high school game that put him on the map.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 13, 1937: A fourth-and-1 pass from Joe Kilgrow to Tut Warren in the fourth quarter gave Alabama a 7-0 win over Georgia Tech before an overflow crowd of 26,000 at Legion Field in Birmingham. Seniors Leroy Monsky, Kilgrow, Jim Ryba, Jim Tipton, and Johnny Roberts played their final home game as the team enhanced its chances of landing either a Rose or Sugar Bowl invitation.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Instead of looking at the overall picture, he gives the players something they can really lash their teeth into, which allows them to play more aggressively. There are a lot of guys who can draw up defenses in the dirt and draw X’s and O’s. The question is what little things can you find to help each player play his position. That’s one thing Nick is good at.”
— Dan Pees, former assistant coach for Nick Saban, who was Kent State’s head coach from 1998-2003
Check us Out On:
We'll Leave You with This:
Check out BamaCentral assistant editor Katie Windham's latest interview on the Crimson Flame Podcast!