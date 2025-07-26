Alabama Gymnastics Signs Fifth Addition to 2025 Class: Roll Call
Noella Marshall, a three-time Level 10 national qualifier, is set to join the Alabama gymnastics program this fall, head coach Ashley Johnston announced Friday.
A native of China Township, Michigan, Marshall recently placed third on vault at the 2025 Women’s Development Program National Championships. She trains at All American Flames Gymnastix under coach Mel Schieble and wrapped up her 2025 season with regional titles on vault, floor exercise and in the all-around.
Marshall joins an incoming freshman class that includes Azaraya Ra-Akbar, Jasmine Cawley, McKenzie Matters and Derin Tanriyasükür.
"We're thrilled to officially welcome Noella Marshall to the Alabama family,” head coach Ashley Johnston said in a press release. “Her dynamic gymnastics, fierce determination and the unique path she's taken through this sport reflect the heart of our program. Noella brings power, artistry and a story that inspires – we can't wait to see the impact she'll make in the Crimson Tide legacy."
SEC News:
Mizzou Football Announces First Sellout of 2025 Season
"It Was Something That was Extremely Special" Davis Diaz Reflects on Vanderbilt Career
Did you Notice?
- Former Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who later transferred to Maryland, made several highlight-reel plays Friday night for the Massachusetts Pirates in the Indoor Football League. The Pirates fell to the Bay Area Panthers, 45–30.
- Former Alabama outfielder Andrew Pinckney hit his 14th home run of the season for the Rochester Red Wings, the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Pinckney, a fourth-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, leads the Red Wings in home runs this season.
- Training camp season is officially underway across the NFL, and former Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton has turned heads in Cincinnati. The 2023 SEC champion has impressed during the Bengals’ first few practices, earning praise from reporters on both Thursday and Friday. Burton could be in line to carve out a role behind star wideouts Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase, as the Bengals look to settle in following a tumultuous offseason.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July 26, 1988: Running back Bobby Humphrey and linebacker Derrick Thomas represented Alabama at the annual Southeastern Conference Football Kickoff in Birmingham. One story that got attention was Thomas telling about his uncle taking him to the Mike Tyson-Michael Dokes heavyweight championship fight in Las Vegas. "It was a lot of fun for 90 seconds," Thomas said. That's how long it took for Tyson to knock out his opponent. — Bryant Museum
July 26, 1919: Jimmy Nelson, who was a back for the Crimson Tide, was born in Live Oak, Fla.
July 26, 1955: Charley Hannah was born in Canton, Ga.
July 26, 1990: Jalston Fowler was born in Mobile, Ala.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Looks like Alabama to me.” — Steve Spurrier when asked at 2019 SEC Media Days about the state of college football