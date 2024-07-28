Luisa Blanco Earns Spot in Olympic Gymnastics All-Around Finals
Luisa Blanco will get to continue competing with the world's best in Paris.
The former Alabama gymnast representing Team Columbia took 30th place in the individual artistic all-around in the qualifying round at the Paris Olympics on Sunday with a score of 51.698 to secure a spot in the finals.
Blanco is the first gymnast in the history of Columbia to reach an artistic gymnast finals at the Olympics. Her best event was the vault, where she scored a 13.466. She scored a 12.633 on the floor exercise, 12.766 on the beam and 12.833 on the uneven bars.
Team USA gymnast Simone Biles finished in first with a 59.566. Former Auburn gymnast Suni Lee, representing America, finished third with a 56.132 and will also be in the individual artistic all-around finals, trying to defend her gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics. There will be 24 total individuals in the finals. No country is allowed to have more than two gymnasts.
This is Blanco's first trip to the Olympics after competing at Alabama from 2020-2024. Blanco continued competing with Alabama for a fifth season while also training for the Olympics and competing internationally last summer.
The women's all-around final will be at 11:15 a.m. CT on Thursday, August 1.
Individual All-Around Qualifiers
1. Simone Biles- USA
2. Rebeca Andrade- Brazil
3. Suni Lee- USA
4. Kaylia Nemour- Algeria
5. Manila Esposito- Italy
6. Asia D'Amato- Italy
7. Qiu Qiyuan- China
8. Ellie Black- Canada
9. Rina Kishi- Japan
10. Flavia Saravia- Brazil
11. Ou Yushan- China
12. Ruby Pass- Austrailia
13. Helen Kevric- Germany
14. Ana Barbosu- Romania
15. Haruka Nakamura- Japan
16. Filipa Martins- Portugal
17. Naomi Visser- Netherlands
18. Bettina Lili Czifra- Hungary
19. Amalia Ghigoarta- Romania
20. Georgia-Mae Fenton- Great Britain
21. Sarah Voss- Germany
22. Ava Stewart- Canada
23. Alice Kinsella- Great Britain
24. Luisa Blanco- Columbia