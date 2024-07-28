Luisa Blanco Earns Spot in Olympic Gymnastics All-Around Finals

LUISA BLANCO IS HEADED TO THE ALL-AROUND FINAL !!!!!!!!!



In her Olympics debut, proudly representing her parents’ home country of Colombia, Blanco scores a 51.698 in the All-Around to secure her place in the final on Aug. 1!



📸: John Cheng/USA Gymnastics#RollTide |… pic.twitter.com/o7rhW8KDdo