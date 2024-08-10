Bama Central

Mark Ingram Speaks to Team During Fall Camp: Roll Call, August 10, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics and how to keep up with the Crimson Tide.

The Alabama Crimson Tide is finishing up its first full week of football camp on Saturday. On Friday evening the Crimson Tide carried on a tradition started by Nick Saban during his tenure by having its second guest speaker of fall camp.

Alabama welcomed its first Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram into the facility to speak to the team before the first scrimmage of the season.

Ingram joined Hunter Pinke as the second speaker of fall camp who spoke to the team on Monday. The Crimson Tide has three more weeks of fall camp leaving ample time to bring in more speakers to inspire the team before the new season.

August 10, 1988: Alabama will wear black shoes again for the first time since the 1979 season. The decision to change from white to black was made by the Crimson Tide players. – Bryant Museum

August 10, 2010: The Sports Illustrated special edition SEC preview was published with Alabama’s Mark Ingram II on the cover.

“There’s a lot of blood, sweat and guts between dreams and success.”

Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

