Will Wade Bending Rules and Baseball's Weekend Pitching Matchups on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's get a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez going by discussing Will Wade's LSU basketball roster, Alabama's weekend pitching matchups in the SEC Tournament and football's strong academic score.

The program opens by picking up where we left off yesterday with Will Wade. The LSU head coach is adding players from all over the world with extensive professional experience. Will all these new Tigers be cleared by the NCAA to compete this season? Could Wade descend the sport further into choas or could he be the reason order is restored?

We transition from LSU basketball to Alabama baseball and discuss Rob Vaughn's approach to the starting pitching this weekend. The Crimson Tide plans to treat the weekend in normal fashion, meaning Tyler Fay would open on Thursday, Zane Adams would pitch a semifinal and freshman Myles Upchurch would get the ball in a potential SEC Championship scenario. Fernandez and Gaither discuss the approach and talk about the potential of Upchurch against Texas or Texas A&M.

Lastly, the program lands on Alabama football as the Crimson Tide announced a perfect APR score for Kalen DeBoer's team. Do we make anything of the announcement? How common is a perfect academic rating? We finish the football discussion by discussing William Sanders as he's done a few recent interviews to promote a local football camp he's hosting.

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