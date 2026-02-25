Which Alabama Player Will Perform Best at 2026 NFL Combine? Just a Minute

Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writer Hunter De Siver discusses a potential breakout for Alabama at the 2026 NFL Combine

Alabama has produced the most NFL players for nine consecutive seasons, and several more will be in the league next season.

12 Crimson Tide standouts received invitations to the 2026 NFL Combine, as these dozen players aim to increase their stock for the NFL Draft via various on-field drills. There have been plenty of low-end draft prospects who thrived during the Combine and moved up a couple of rounds from their original projections.

It happens every year, and Alabama has a few representatives who can turn the heads of NFL scouts and general managers. But one candidate who can really shine on Thursday in Indianapolis is linebacker Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson finished his 2025 campaign third on the team in sacks (3.0) and pass breakups (5), second in tackles (85) and tackles for loss (6.5), and he also had an interception and a forced fumble.

So how does this apply to the NFL Combine? Well, his jaw-dropping speed should put him toward the top of the 40-yard dash leaderboard among the linebackers. Jefferson reached 22 miles per hour before the season, according to Alabama director of sports performance David Ballou, which for his size is "not normal" and he "can run with the defensive backs." For reference, Crimson Tide wide receiver Rico Scott hit the team's top speed before the 2025 season at 23.4 miles per hour.

"[I'm looking forward to] the 40 for sure," Jefferson at the NFL Combine on Wednesday. "My game revolves around my speed, so it would be good to display my speed in the 40. [I'm aiming for] the fastest time possible, god willingly."

The other drills at the NFL Combine also gear toward Jefferson's abilities. For speed/timed events, in addition to the 40-yard dash, there is a 3-cone drill and a 20-yard shuttle run. Jefferson, who is often projected as a Round 4 or 5 pick, labeled himself as "uber athletic," and he could display that in the vertical and broad jumps. The only other drill is the bench press, but most players decline to participate in that.

Nevertheless, Jefferson's abilities are made for the NFL Combine and it's why he's got a great shot to dominate on Thursday.

Alabama's NFL Combine Invitees:

Ty Simpson, quarterback

Jam Miller, running back

Germie Bernard, wide receiver

Josh Cuevas, tight end

Kadyn Proctor, offensive lineman

Parker Brailsford, offensive lineman

Jaeden Roberts, offensive lineman

LT Overton, defensive lineman

Tim Keenan III, defensive lineman

Justin Jefferson, linebacker

Deontae Lawson, linebacker

Domani Jackson, defensive back

There are several draft-eligible Alabama players who were not invited to the combine: running back Dre Washington, tight end Brody Dalton, guard Kam Dewberry, guard Geno VanDeMark, linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, defensive back DaShawn Jones and punter Blake Doud.

