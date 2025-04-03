Mark Sears Included in Wooden Award Top 5: Roll Call, April 3, 2025
Alabama men's basketball guard Mark Sears was named a top-5 candidate for the Wooden Award on Wednesday. This honor is given to the most outstanding men’s college basketball player.
Auburn forward Johni Broome, Florida guard Walter Clayton Jr., Duke forward Cooper Flagg and Purdue guard Braden Smith are also in the running for the award. Like Sears, each of these other finalists are Consensus First Team All-Americans.
Sears, who has previously been named an All-SEC First Team member by both the conference coaches and the Associated Press, is also a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, which is given to the nation's best point guard, and a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy, which is given to the National Player of the Year.
"Who knows where his career is going to take him? He's going to get a chance to play in the NBA," head coach Nate Oats said after Alabama's loss to Duke in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. I think he's done a lot of the stuff the NBA told him he needed to get better at this year. This year he's become a much better decision maker. His rim reads, his leadership skills and his defensive effort are much improved. He was more efficient last year, but when you come in as a preseason National Player of the Year, everybody has got their defense designed to stop you.
"He had to play with a little bit different pressure, a little bit different defenses on him this year. I'm going to put him right up there. We've had some really good players here. We've had guys that we've coached that have gone and played in the NBA. Got a lot of guys currently playing in the NBA. I hope he gets the chance. It's my hope that he makes it on a roster. But as far as what he's done in college, be hard to match what he's done in that regard in those three years he's been here."
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Men's tennis vs. Auburn in Alabama Tennis Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala., at 6 p.m. CT, Watch
Crimson Tide Results:
No results.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama women's basketball assistant was named to the Kelly Curry has been named to the A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame Class of 2025 as he just wrapped up his 12th year with the Crimson Tide. "I am extremely humbled and honored to receive this recognition," Curry said in a press release... "Most of all, I would like to thank and send love to my family – Kristy, Kelsey, and Kendall – for their support in making this possible."
- Former Alabama and Wake Forest guard Davin Cosby is transferring to Kennesaw State, and he will be playing for former longtime Alabama assistant and current Owls head coach Antoine Pettway.
- Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton has quickly donned The Standard mentality for Crimson Tide football after transferring from Miami this offseason.
- Alabama women's basketball guard Sarah Ashlee Barker says goodbye to the program after three years with the Crimson Tide. She finished this season averaging 18.2 points per game on 51.4 percent from the field.
- Alabama women's basketball guard Aaliyah Nye says goodbye to the program after five years with the Crimson Tide. She finished this season averaging 15.2 points per game on an SEC-best 45.5 percent from deep.
- Alabama forward Mouhamed Dioubate released a hype video recapping his sophomore season with the Crimson Tide. Dioubate finished the year with the most Hard Hat awards.
- Alabama softball's Kali Heivilin was named the No. 4 second baseman in the country in D1Softball's Player Power Rankings.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
April 3, 1985: Former Alabama quarterback Bobby Skelton was hired by the NFL as a back judge. Skelton, a long-time SEC official, joined former teammate Bobby Boylston, captain of the 1960 Alabama team, as a member of Art McNally's NFL officiating crews. As a player, Skelton was best remembered for leading Alabama’s 16-15 win over Georgia Tech in 1960. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I thought Nebraska was the most football-crazed state until I came to Alabama."
— James Michener in 1975 when he was writing his book, “Sports in America.”