Matt Foster Signing Announced by Diamondbacks: Roll Call, June 15, 2025
Former Alabama baseball pitcher Matt Foster's move from the LMB in Mexico to the Arizona Diamondbacks organization was made official by the Triple-A Reno Aces on Saturday. Foster's signing was first reported by his LMB team, the Algonderos Union Laguna, on June 11.
He elected free agency last November following an outright assignment to Triple-A by the Chicago White Sox, the team for which he made his major league debut in 2020. Foster underwent Tommy John surgery that cost him the entire season in 2023, going on to pitch in six MLB games last year.
The right-hander worked to a 0.66 earned run average in Mexico this season. He's on a minor league pact, but the big-league team has sustained multiple bullpen injuries over the last several days. Foster has a career 4.30 MLB ERA in 119.1 innings.
Sunday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No events scheduled.
Saturday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Crimson Tide track and field athletes wrapped up competition at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore. Doris Lemngole won her second straight 3,000-meter steeplechase title with a record time of 8:58.15. Katelyn Adel came in eighth place in the women's heptathlon. Miracle Ailes earned Second Team All-American recognition in the women's high jump.
Did You Notice?
- The former Alabama softball battery of pitcher Montana Fouts and catcher Ally Shipman got back together in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League. That tandem had no shortage of collegiate success.
- Former Crimson Tide softball player Charlotte Morgan was named the new Fresno State head softball coach. Morgan coached Cal State Northridge for the past four seasons. She won SEC Player of the Year twice while in Tuscaloosa.
- Justin Thomas missed the weekend cut at the US Open, but that did not stop the former Crimson Tide golfer and multi-time major winner from getting some practice work in.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 76 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- June 15, 1892: Wallace Wade, who won three national championships as Alabama’s head coach from 1923-30, was born in Trenton, Tenn.
- June 15, 1981: Saleem Rasheed was born in Birmingham.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"You go by that, and they'll have to fire us all."- Shug Jordan on coaches losing to Alabama