Meet the Freshmen with Blake Byler on The Joe Gaither Show
The Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" welcomes Blake Byler into the program as he recently wrapped up his summer project, the Alabama basketball newcomers breakdowns, with the Crimson Tide's four freshman basketball players.
Byler opened up the conversation by talking abut Derrion Reid and the expectations surrounding one of the highest rated recruits in Alabama history. Reid recently put in time with Team USA's U-18 FIBA U18 Men's AmeriCup team. How will this 5-star be different from Brandon Miller, Collin Sexton and JD Davison?
We then move into talking about Aiden Sherrell as Byler wrote in his series about his seamless transition into Nate Oats' system. Will the nearly seven-foot big be able to step into the middle of the floor and hold things in place for Alabama on offense and defense as a freshman?
We finish up by chatting about Labaron Philon and Naas Cunningham as the final two members of the Class of 2024. Could Alabama fans see either making an impact on this year's team? Who has surprised so far over the summer?
Byler then finishes up by highlighting his time with Alabama basketball coach Preston Murphy. The conversation finishes by discussing the Alabama coaching staff as it's finally set for the upcoming season.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.