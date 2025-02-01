Men's Tennis Kicks off UA Athletic Home Weekend Slate with Win: Roll Call, February 1, 2025
As the calendar flips to February, all the spring sports start to ramp up for the Crimson Tide while the winter sports enter the heart of their schedules. This weekend in Tuscaloosa, four different Alabama athletic teams host games or matches including men's tennis, men's basketball, women's basketball and women's tennis.
The 20th-ranked Alabama men's tennis team kicked off the weekend with a 4-0 win over Tulsa on Friday night. Alabama saw doubles victories from Damien Nezar and Andrii Zimnokh on court one and Zach Foster and Carlos Gimenez Perez on court three. Additionally, Foster, Nezar and Zimnokh paced the Tide in singles, securing wins on courts six, four and three, respectively.
"Impressive performance tonight by the guys - aggressive and relentless," head coach George Husack said in a press release. "We’ve had some injuries and the flu visited our locker room to start the season, and the guys have welcomed the challenge. Great to have Zach and Carlos back on court and eating up the opportunity to compete. Damien has been searching for the right gear to be in the first couple of weekends, and he had full control of his speed and lane tonight. Andrii delivered punches time and time again. Proud of their effort and they will be ready to go again on Sunday.”
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Track and Field at New Mexico Team Open, Albuquerque, N.M., All Day
- Women's tennis vs. Tulane, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Alabama track and field kicked off its first day of competition at the New Mexico Team Open. Day 1 was highlighted by Miracle Ailes winning the women's high jump, Caelyn Harris winning the women's long jump, Khristian Watson winning the men's high jump, Ruben Banks winning the men's weight throw and John Landers winning the men's pole vault.
- Men's tennis: Alabama 4, Tulsa 0
Did You Notice?
- The Alabama women's golf team will be signing autographs at the women's basketball game vs. Georgia on Sunday.
- Alabama fans can now earn Tide Total points through donations to Alabama's NIL entity "Yea Alabama." Tide Total points are used to determine postseason ticket allotment for football and basketball as well as road football tickets during the season.
- Alabama softball legend Montana Fouts announced a slate of softball camps and tournaments, including two in the state of Alabama.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener
210 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
February 1, 1943: Deploring the fact that millions of football fans weren’t able to see the sport’s biggest games, Alabama coach Frank Thomas proposed colleges make it a practice to have complete moving pictures of all of their games made available for public consumption. While showing the highlight film of Alabama's 37-21 Orange Bowl win over Boston College, Thomas said the number of calls and letters the athletic department received made him convinced that the public deserved to get a look at the film. Thomas also noted that he expected attendance would increase dramatically if fans could see the excellence of college football on a regular basis. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“I can tell you what Nick Saban believes in from my head to my toe, and I can tell you that because he kept hammering it and hammering it, and you tell it a lot of different ways, and eventually it sinks in.” — former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, who was Saban’s quarterbacks coach with the Miami Dolphins (2005-06)