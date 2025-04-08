Mo D Goes Big Blue and Alabama Spring Practice Thoughts: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as the pair discuss Mouhamed Dioubate's decision to go to Kentucky, Jalen Milroe's NFL Draft decision and what we saw at Alabama football practice on Tuesday.
The program opens with Dioubate's decision to enter the transfer portal and go to Kentucky. How will it feel to see Dioubate in a Wildcat uniform next season?
The show then moves to the voicemail line to talk about Jalen Milroe and his prospects as an NFL quarterback. Milroe accepted his invitation to Green Bay for the draft; is he being set up by the league or will the experience turn out well for the former Crimson Tide quarterback?
We conclude by talking about our time at Alabama football practice on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide kicked off its final week of spring ball this week and we got to see some of it. The program discussed the quarterbacks at practice and the young players making the most of spring.
