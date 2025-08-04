Mo Williams Inducted Into Mississippi Sports Hall Of Fame: Roll Call, August 4, 2025
Former Alabama basketball star and 13-year NBA vet Mo Williams was inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame this weekend in his hometown of Jackson. Williams was Mississippi's Mr. Basketball in 2001 before heading to Tuscaloosa, where he was named SEC Freshman of the Year the following season and then was an All-SEC Third Team selection in 200, averaging 16.4 points per game as a sophomore.
Despite being drafted 47th overall, Williams had a very successful NBA career, being named an all-star in 2009 with the Cavaliers, where he averaged nearly 18 points per game. He also won an NBA title in 2016 in a later stint with LeBron James and Cleveland. Williams played for seven different teams over his 13-year career.
Williams got into coaching immediately upon his retirement. He started as an assistant at Cal State Northridge before serving as the head coach at Alabama State. He is now back home in Jackson as the head coach of Jackson State, where he is entering his fourth season.
Did you Notice?
- Terrion Arnold continues to be held back by a hamstring injury that has limited him early in fall camp.
JC Latham spoke with the media following practice on Saturday. The Titans are expecting a big year-two jump from Lathan as he looks to cement his spot as Tennessee's franchise right tackle.
- Former Alabama track star Chris Robinson finished third at the USA Track and Field Championships today and is through to the world championships next month.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
26 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 4, 1926: Coach Wallace Wade welcomed back 40 players from the reigning Rose Bowl and National Championship team of '25. Serving as captain was halfback Emile "Red" Barnes. End Wu Winslett and tackle Fred Pickhard were considered to be promising stars for Alabama.
August 4, 1955: Bob Baumhower, the former Alabama standout, All-Pro defensive lineman and restaurant owner, was born in Portsmouth, Va.
August 4, 1992: Former Alabama quarterback Jake Coker was born in Mobile.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“It’s fun. It’s awesome to finally get to use a helmet.”- Tua Tagovailoa on training camp (2019)