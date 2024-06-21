Montana Fouts, Haylie McCleney Reunited on Professional Team: Roll Call, June 21, 2024
Montana Fouts and Haylie McCleney are two of the most legendary players in Alabama softball program history. While the two's careers never overlapped in Tuscaloosa (Fouts played from 2019-2023 and McCleney from 2013-2016), they have had the opportunity to play together in the professional ranks.
Both Fouts and McCleney were on Team USA in 2022 for the World Games, when the team won the gold medal over Japan. And now, they will get to play together again on Team Alo as part of the Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball competition AUX.
The teams rotate and change based on a draft each series during the competition in Wichita, Kansas, and this weekend, Fouts and McCleney will be on the same team with captain Jocelyn Alo. Team Alo plays Team Mazon on Saturday, June 22 at noon on ESPN2.
Did you notice?
- Alabama track and field landed six on the College Sports Communicators’ Track and Field/Cross Country Academic All-District Team. On the men’s side, Oussama El Bouchayby, Carson Burian, Jacob Harris and Matthew Weaver earned the honor while Victoria Faber and Joy Gill made up the women’s All-District honorees for the Crimson Tide.
- Alabama women's basketball added graduate assistant Kennedy Leonard. She spent her college career at Colorado, where she was three-time all-Pac 12, and has spent the last four years playing professionally overseas with Germany, London and New Zealand.
- Distance runner Hilda Olemomoi, who won a silver medal for Alabama at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Championships, has transferred to Florida to run for former Crimson Tide assistant coach.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
71 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 21, 1927: Former Alabama player Tommy Sewell, who had a famous brother named Joe, made his only Major League appearance when he pinch-hit for the Cubs against the Cardinals. He didn’t reach base.
June 21, 1955: Football quarterback Albert Elmore, Jr., from Troy, was named as the new A-Club President for 1955-56. Elmore was the son of Albert Elmore, an end on the '31 Rose Bowl team.
June 21, 1990: JaMychal Green was born in Montgomery.
June 21, 2013: Alabama superfan Dick Coffee died at the age of 91. Beginning with the season opener in 1946, he attended 781 consecutive games and 51 consecutive bowl games. The last time he saw the Crimson Tide play was the 42-14 victory over Notre Dame in the BCS Championship Game on Jan. 7, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Fla. In 2010, .
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"When you make a mistake, admit it; learn from it and don't repeat it."— Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
