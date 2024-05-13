NCAA Softball Tournament and the NBA Combine on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's kick off a new week on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" by talking about how our host was wrong! The Alabama softball program earned a No. 14 seed in the NCAA Tournament and is hosting a regional round for the 19th consecutive year. Let's dive into the numbers beyond the Crimson Tide's SEC record and see exactly why the program earned the position they're in.
The show moves over to football for a short time as we highlight the two weekend acquisitions by way of the transfer portal. The Crimson Tide football roster is likely full, so how did Kalen DeBoer and his staff handle the roster turnover from Nick Saban's retirement till now?
We move over into basketball as Alabama received its list of conference opponents for the next season. How does the addition of Texas and Oklahoma impact the structure of the SEC season? Is the home and away conference schedule equally balanced and what days of the week are we hoping to see these matchups fall on?
The basketball conversation continues with Jarin Stevenson and Aaron Estrada's NBA draft fates sealed after the G-League Combine this weekend and a discussion about Mark Sears and his measurables. Sears is only 5-foot-10 and is falling out of NBA mock drafts left and right, does that mean he's certain to return to Tuscaloosa for the upcoming season?
