New Contracts Approved for Multiple Alabama Head Coaches, Football GM Courtney Morgan

Contract extension and salary details for football general manager Courtney Morgan and the head coaches of multiple Crimson Tide programs.

Mar 8, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama gymnast Gabby Gladieux celebrates with Alabama head coach Ashley Johnston after her beam performance during a quad meet with Illinois, Minnesota, and Talladega at Coleman Coliseum.
The University of Alabama Board of Trustees unanimously approved new contacts for five head coaches, one associate head coach and the Crimson Tide's football general manager Courtney Morgan during Tuesday's meeting.

Most notably, Morgan's contract was raised from $500,000 annually to $875,000 in the final year of his contract. According to a report by 247's Matt Zenitz, Morgan was heavily pursued by USC this offseason. Morgan followed Kalen DeBoer from Washington to Alabama and was on the plane with DeBoer when he landed in Tuscaloosa and plays a vital role in the program's success off the field.

Gymnastics head coach Ashley Johnston and women's basketball head coach Kristy Curry both got raises and five-year extensions through 2029 after their teams advanced in the 2024 postseasons.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne presented the extensions to the Board of Trustees. Here are the details on the contracts from Tuesday's meeting:

Courtney Morgan (General Manager, Football)

  • 2.5 year contract through Dec. 31, 2026
  • $775,000 in Year 1, $825,000 in Year 2, $875,000 in Year 3

Kristy Curry, (Head Coach, Women's Basketball)

  • Five-year contract extension through June 30, 2029
  • $650,000 annual salary

George Husack (Head Coach, Men's Tennis)

  • Two-year contract extension through June 30, 2026
  • $150,000 annual salary

Ashley Johnston (Head Coach, Gymnastics)

  • Five-year contract extension through June 30, 2029
  • $225,000 annual salary

Glenn Putyrae (Head Coach, Rowing)

  • Two-year contract extension through June 30, 2026
  • $180,000 annual salary

Dan Waters (Head Coach, Track & Field)

  • Four-year contract extension through June 30, 2028
  • $300,000 annual salary

Jason Jackson (Associate Head Coach, Baseball)

  • Two-year contract extension through June 30, 2026
  • $300,000 salary in Year 1, $310,000 in Year 2
