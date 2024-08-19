Nick Dunlap Advances to BMW Championship: Roll Call, August 19, 2024
When it came down to the last hole at the St. Jude Championship on Sunday, former Alabama golfer Nick Dunlap had to finish strong in order to advance in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Needing a spot in the top 50, he had to make par on the 18th hole of his final round after a rough go of hole 17.
He swallowed the nerves and got the job done, meaning he advanced to the BMW Championship and kept his playoff run going. He finished the day at 48th in points, tying for fifth at the St. Jude.
The former Crimson Tide standout has had a remarkable PGA Tour run since turning professional in January. He won the U.S. Amateur back in August 2023, then won the American Express days before choosing to go pro. He was the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since Phil Mickelson more than three decades prior.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain and the Denver Broncos defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-2 on Sunday in a home preseason contest. It was the NFL's first 27-2 score since 1957.
- Former Alabama baseball catcher Mac Guscette was recently promoted to the High-A Rome Emperors, an affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. The organization signed Guscette as an undrafted free agent. He had a great showing on Sunday, including this eighth-inning putout.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- August 19, 1944: Steve Sloan was born in Austin, Tenn.
- August 19, 1973: Basketball player Roy Rogers was born in Linden, Ala.
- August 19, 1986: Coach Ray Perkins announced that star linebacker Cornelius Bennett, hampered by a pulled hamstring, was doubtful for the season opener in the Kickoff Classic against Ohio State. Likely taking his place would be sophomore Derrick Thomas. – Bryant Museum
- August 19, 1987: Brandon Deaderick was born in Elizabethtown, Ky.
- August 19, 2013: Alabama running back T.J. Yeldon was one of the athletes featured on Sports Illustrated's College Football Preview regional covers.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“The first thing that I do is get a kicker and a punter. If the kicking game wasn’t important, they would have called it armball.”- – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
