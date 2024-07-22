Nick Dunlap Wins Second PGA Tour Event: Roll Call, July 22, 2024
Former Alabama golfer Nick Dunlap made history over the weekend by winning the 2024 Barracuda Championship. The win at Old Greenwood course at Tahoe Mountain Club is Dunlap's second of his career and first as an official professional. By winning the Barracuda Championship he became the first golfer to win a PGA event as an amateur and a professional in the same season.
Dunlap scored 19 points on Sunday's final round in the only PGA Tour event to use the Modified Stableford scoring system. His total score of 49 was good enough to best Vince Whaley by two points.
Players are awarded eight points for a double-eagle, five points for an eagle, two points for a birdie, nothing for a par, minus one for a bogey and minus three for a double-bogey or worse. A massive eagle putt on the 15th hole put Dunlap ahead for good in Sunday's final round.
The rookie had to forgo the prize money from his first win on tour as an amateur but got to pocket a cool $720,000 and moved to 63rd position in FedEx Cup points. The top 70 qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship at the end of the season.
Did You Notice?
- Justin Thomas finishes The Open Championship tied for 31st place with a 6-over par score. Thomas finished his first round 3-under par putting him into tournament contention but followed up with a second round 78 (+7) to fall to 4-over. He responded with a solid third round 67 to take him to even for the entire tournament and sit in 10th place, but a Sunday 77 dropped him to his final position tied for 31st.
- Former Alabama defender Dallas Turner signed his rookie contract with the Minnesota Vikings over the weekend. Turner agreed to a four-year contract worth $15.76 million with a team option for the fifth year. Turner's locker also was leaked online depicting former Alabama teammate Khyree Jackson's nameplate alongside his after Jackson passed away in a car accident earlier in the month.
- Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe spent time in the community on Saturday playing EA Sports CFB 25 at the McDonald Hughes Center.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
40 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July 22, 1922: Billy VandeGraaf was hired as an assistant football coach by Xen Scott. A Camp All-American in 1915, VandeGraaf was considered the "greatest kicker ever to grace a Southern football uniform." Part of the job included also serving as an ROTC instructor.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“It doesn't stand anywhere. It stands like it stands. We have two guys that are competing for the quarterback position. We're going to continue to manage those guys through fall camp. Neither guy has a tremendous amount of experience. We have a lot of faith, trust and confidence in both of their abilities. It will be interesting to see who plays better in the game, because we feel like both guys have done a really good job and both guys are talented enough to be very, very successful quarterbacks for our team.”—Saban on the quarterback competition between AJ McCarron and Phillip Sims on this day in 2011.