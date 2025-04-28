Nick Dunlap Withdraws from Byron Nelson: Roll Call, April 28, 2025
Former Alabama golfer Nick Dunlap was one of two players to withdraw from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson on Sunday, which was announced by PGA Tour Communications.
The event begins on May 1 and takes place in McKinney, Texas. Kevin Tway, who has one career PGA Tour win, will replace Dunlap.
Dunlap struggled mightily at the Masters earlier this month, carding a first-round 90 that was among the highest opening-round scores in tournament history. A respectable 71 in the second round was not enough for him to make the cut and advance to the weekend.
- WNBA training camp is officially underway. Former Alabama sharpshooter Aaliyah Nye, a recent draftee of the Las Vegas Aces, is up to her old tricks.
- Other former Crimson Tide basketball players have also been making noise on the professional scene, as this flush by Donta Hall shows.
- Former Crimson Tide football player Tyler Booker, a recent first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys, will be accompanied by his pet turtle named Trina as he makes his move to the NFL.
- April 28, 1991: Athletic director Hootie Ingram announced the Centennial Committee had chosen "Century of Champions" as the official theme for the upcoming celebration of Alabama's 100 years of football. Ingram made the announcement at the annual Football Media Weekend hosted by head coach Gene Stallings and the athletic department.
- April 28, 2017: Former Crimson Tide players cornerback Marlon Humphrey, defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, tight end O.J. Howard and linebacker Reuben Foster were all selected in the first round of the NFL draft.
“I was shocked. I expected it to be a whole lot tougher. But we rattled them before they could think clearly.”- Antonio Langham after Alabama beat Miami
