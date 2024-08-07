Nick Saban Featured In Season Premiere of HBO's Hard Knocks: Roll Call, August 7, 2024
The Chicago Bears are one of the only teams in the NFL that doesn't currently roster an Alabama Crimson Tide player, but that didn't stop HBO's "Hard Knocks" season premiere, this season featuring the Monsters of the Midway, from having a Crimson Tide flavor.
Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban was featured prominently in the season's first episode of the year. Saban spent the majority of his screen time opposite Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus counseling him on developing a highly regarded quarterback. Eberflus played linebacker for Saban at Toledo and is responsible for taking the Bears back into playoff contention after drafting Caleb Williams with the first overall pick this past spring.
"Here's my theory on why NFL quarterbacks fail at such a dramatic rate. To me expectations are a killer. This kid you've got. This kid's got so much media, so much hype, so much expectation on doing well and he has to develop so quickly to meet the expectations that everybody has for him it's almost impossible," said Saban.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama basketball player Kris Parker announced his intention to transfer to Villanova to continue his college basketball career.
- Former Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold had another explosive day in fall camp for the Detroit Lions. Arnold battled Giants rookie Malik Nabers for the second straight day and was once again involved in a fight after a play.
- The SEC announced its intentions to make injury reports mandatory across the conference beginning with the upcoming 2024 season.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 24 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 7, 1963: Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant testified on behalf of Georgia coach Wally Butts in his lawsuit trial against Curtis Publishing Company, owners of the Saturday Evening Post. Bryant adamantly denied any collusion between him and Butts.
August 7, 1984: Pitcher Wade LeBlanc was born in Lake Charles, La.
August 7, 1997: Donta Hall was born in Luverne, Ala.
August 7, 1998: Jalen Hurts was born in Channelview, Texas.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“My obligation to our team is to play the best players, so I don’t care what grade they’re in, where you’re from or what the mailing address is, that’s kind of what we do. If they’re better than someone else we’re going to give them every opportunity to play.”- Nick Saban