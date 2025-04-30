Nick Saban to Join President Donald Trump at UA Graduation Ceremony
The University of Alabama announced former head football coach Nick Saban and University of Alabama President Stuart R. Bell will be joining President Donald J. Trump on Thursday to address the spring graduates ahead of graduation.
"The ceremony will celebrate the UA class of 2025 and feature an address from President Donald J. Trump along with comments from UA President Stuart R. Bell and Nick Saban, former coach of the Crimson Tide football team," UA said in a press release. "Candidates for spring commencement will have priority seating as part of this special event. Free tickets were also offered to graduates’ guests; summer and fall graduates and their guests; as well as a limited number of tickets for faculty, staff and other students."
The event is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. in Coleman Coliseum but ticketholders are encouraged to arrive early as the doors open at 3 p.m. The University will still hold its college-specific graduation ceremonies over three days this weekend where graduates will be honored by name and walk across the stage at Coleman Coliseum.
Parking for those attending will be available at the Soccer Lot at the University of Alabama with shuttles transporting attendees too and from Coleman.
A full list of guidelines and prohibited items for the event can be found here.