No. 24 Alabama Soccer Wins Sixth Straight: Roll Call, September 6, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics and how to keep up with the Crimson Tide.

Katie Windham

Alabama soccer at Purdue
Alabama soccer at Purdue / Alabama Athletics

Alabama soccer continued its hot streak with a road win at Purdue on Thursday night. Senior midfielder Leah Kunde scored the lone goal for the Crimson Tide in the 26th minute on the way to the 1-0 victory.

"Really proud of the team tonight," head coach Wes Hart said in a press release. "I felt good about our first half. Thought we created some good chances and did some nice things in our attack. The second half started strong, then we hit a lull midway through the half and let them grab momentum. We let them hang onto momentum a little bit too long for my liking. We just couldn’t make a play to get out of our end and catch our breath. But we did a great job of defending and Coralie (Lallier) made some big plays when we needed them. That’s a great win on the road for us.”

The 24th-ranked Crimson Tide improves to 6-1 on the season and continues its northern road trip at Michigan on Sunday at noon.

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

  • Volleyball at Alabama State, Montgomery, Ala., 5:30 p.m., Hornet Sports Network

Crimson Tide Results:

  • Soccer: Alabama 1, Purdue 0
  • Volleyball at ASU Collegiate Cup: Alabama 3 (25-18, 25-21 and 26-24), Prairie View A&M 0

Did You Notice?

  • Former Alabama running back Derrick Henry scored the first touchdown of the 2024 NFL season in his first season with the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs would go on to beat the Ravens, 27-20
  • Kalen DeBoer and Alabama football awarded its second "Rare Tide" honor of the season to long-time athletic trainer Jeff Allen.
  • Alabama baseball will play Clemson in a scrimmage at home on Nov. 9.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

September 6, 1965: Van Tiffin was born in Tupelo, Miss.

September 6, 1986: Gene Jelks scored on a 75-yard run, Bobby Humphrey from 30-yards out and Derrick Thomas blocked a punt and returned it 44 yards for a score in Alabama's 42-10 romp over Vanderbilt before a sellout crowd and the cameras of WTBS.

September 6, 2008: A week after steamrolling No. 9 Clemson in Atlanta, Nick Saban’s collegiate career victory No. 100 wasn’t one to remember. Tulane, which was forced out of New Orleans the previous week by Hurricane Gustav, limited the Crimson Tide to 38 yards in the first half and 172 total. An 87-yard punt return for a touchdown by Javier Arenas led Alabama to a 20-6 victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium. 

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“It’s a lot better to be seen than heard. The sun is the most powerful thing I know of and it doesn’t make much noise.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

