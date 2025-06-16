Peter Mohler to Succeed Stuart Bell as University of Alabama President
The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees has found outgoing UA President Dr. Stuart Bell's successor. Dr. Peter Mohler was unanimously tabbed for the role by the board on Monday.
Mohler will officially become the university's next president on July 21, once Bell's retirement is in full effect. Mohler was previously executive vice president for research, innovation and knowledge at Ohio State, serving as the school's interim president in 2023.
“It is a tremendous honor to be named the next president of The University of Alabama, and I am deeply grateful to the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees for the opportunity to serve this institution and further its tradition of excellence,” Mohler said in a release.
He was recommended by Sid J. Trant, UA System chancellor, who emphasized Mohler's leadership qualities and focus on educational impact.
“Dr. Mohler is uniquely equipped to build upon The University of Alabama’s strong foundation and lead this institution into an even brighter future,” Trant said. "He is a champion for the power of public higher education to transform lives and communities through teaching, research and service, and he will advance our flagship mission through his bold, student-centered and visionary leadership.”
Mohler, who will be the 30th president in the university's history, earned his doctorate at North Carolina. He initially arrived at Ohio State in 2011. Bell has served as president since July of 2015.
“Dr. Mohler is a highly respected and forward-thinking leader who will elevate The University of Alabama to new heights,” said UA System Board of Trustees President Pro Tempore Scott Phelps. “His leadership will attract world-class faculty, staff and students and will ensure they are prepared to thrive and succeed on campus and beyond."