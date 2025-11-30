How to Watch Alabama Football in SEC Championship
The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs will meet in Atlanta in the SEC Championship Game after both programs completed the regular season with 7-1 conference records. Alabama and Georgia will meet for the fifth time in SEC Championship history with the Crimson Tide holding a 4-0 series advantage.
Alabama and Georgia met in the regular season with the Crimson Tide serving the Bulldogs their only regular season loss.
"A lot of credit to Alabama. They out-executed us tonight," Kirby Smart said after the September loss. "I think that was clear, especially on the offensive side of the ball. I don't know that I've -- I've coached a lot of years. I've never been 13-of-19 on third down. That tells the tale of the game. We controlled the line of scrimmage and held the run down for them, which was the goal. We've got to win on third down, and we did not play well on third down, and it showed, pretty much all night."
How to Watch: Alabama vs. Georgia
Who: No. 10 Alabama (10-2, 7-1 SEC) vs. No. 4 Georgia (11-1, 7-1 SEC)
When: Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.
TV and kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. CT, ABC
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts)
SiriusXM: To be announced
Series: Alabama leads, 45-26-4
Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide went into Jordan-Hare Stadium and defeated the Auburn Tigers 27-20. Alabama rushed for 158 yards and scored a go-ahead touchdown on fourth-and-2 to secure the rivalry game victory and extend its winning streak to six games against the Tigers
Last time out, Georgia: The Bulldogs defeated Georgia Tech in the regular season finale, 16-9, in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to finish the regular season on an eight-game winning streak. Georgia only passed for 70 yards against the Yellowjackets, but the Bulldogs rushed for 190 yards and took the victory.
Full College Football Week 15 TV Schedule
All Times are Central Time
Friday, December 5, 2025
- American Athletic Championship: North Texas at No. 24 Tulane | 7 p.m. | ABC
Saturday, December 6, 2025
- Big 12 Championship: No. 11 BYU vs. No. 5 Texas Tech, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX | 11 a.m. | ABC
- SEC Championship: No. 4 Georgia vs. No. 10 Alabama, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta | 3 p.m. | ABC
- Big 10 Championship: No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 1 Ohio State, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis | 7 p.m. | FOX
- ACC Championship: Duke vs. No. 18 Virginia, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C. | 7 p.m. | ABC