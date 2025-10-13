Photo Gallery: A Look Back at the 2025 Iron Bowl of Soccer
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Iron Bowl of Soccer 2025 was a nail-biter until the last minute of play on Friday night. A pair of goals in the final eight minutes propelled the Alabama Crimson Tide (10-4-1, 4-3-0 SEC) to a memorable come-from-behind 4-3 victory over Auburn (5-5-4, 1-3-3 SEC) at the Alabama Soccer Stadium.
Enjoy some highlight photos from the match.:
1. After Win Celebration
After the win, the team got to keep the Iron Bowl trophy in Tuscaloosa. The team celebrated by doing the ALA-BAMA chant with the crowd.
2. Second Half Goal Kick
In the second half of the match, Madi Munguia (0) kicks a goal kick in the second half of the game. Munguia had three total saves through the game.
3. A Header on a Corner
In the second half of the game the Crimson Tide had a corner kick. Two Alabama players attempt to head the ball into the net.
4. Offensive Plays
In the first half of the game, Alabama led with two goals to Auburn's one. Cameron Silva (12) jukes out an Auburn defender in the first half.
5. Alabama Walkout Entrance
Isabel Smith (5), Nadia Ramadan (10), Melina Rebimbas (13), and Paige Thompon (30) Nadia Ramadan had one assist against Auburn.
6. Late Second Half Goal Celebration
With four minutes and 19 seconds, Gianna Paul (14) scored the winning goal of the game. Alabama players celebrated that goal by rushing onto the field. Gianna Paul had two goals and five shots in the match. She set the Alabama all-time career points record, topping the 20-year-old mark of 85 set by Libby Probst.
7. Pass Around Midfield
The game went back-and-forth until Gianna Paul (18:36, 85:41) and Melina Rebimbas (30:44, 81:15) notched goals in the final minutes to lead the Crimson Tide to the win.
8. The Calm Before the Storm
The Tigers found an early lead in the ninth minute after a ball from Olivia Wood at the top of the box bent just under the crossbar. Auburn would found its tying goal in the 55th minute from Jordan Crosby at the top of the box, and took the lead again on a penalty pick from Erin Flurey in the 68th minute.
9. Tie-Goal Celebration
With eight minutes and 15 seconds left in the game, Melina Rebimbas (13) scored a goal to tie the game. She celebrates her goal with her hands in the air. Melina Rebimbas had two goals, one assist, and eight shots.
“So many wonderful performances tonight," Alabama coach Wes Hart said "Too many to point out them all, but have to give shoutouts to Melina Rebimbas for coming in as a sub and making a huge impact. She had two scrappy goals and an incredible assist to win the game. And of course, Gianna Paul. Two goals on the night, including the game winner that also put her in the Bama soccer history books as the all-time leader in points. We will enjoy this win tonight. The Iron Bowl trophy will stay in T-Town for the sixth year in a row.
10. The Last Few Plays of the Game
After the last minute goal to win the game, a few players kept passing the ball in a triangle to keep possession against Auburn. Cameron Silvia (12) calls to other players in attempt to keep the ball in the possession of the Tide.
11. Trophy Celebration
UA has won the Iron Bowl of Soccer in five of the last six years, with the lone break coming from a 1-1 tied in 2024.
"What a great win! " Hart said. "That has to be up there amongst one of my most memorable games at Alabama. That game had a little bit of everything. Our players showed so much heart tonight. Down 0-1 early and then 2-3 late, [and] we kept fighting and believing. I loved the mentality of the group after equalizing late. Would have been easy to settle for the tie, but our players were hungry for the win."
12. It's Celebration Time!
“The crowd tonight was incredible!" Hart said. "There is no doubt they played a huge role in our win tonight. Their energy was contagious.”