Bama Central

Photo Gallery: A Look Back at the 2025 Iron Bowl of Soccer

Alabama celebrated not only celebrated a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over rival Auburn, but Gianna Paul set the Crimson Tide's all-time points record.

Sarah Munzenmaier

Crimson Tide players celebrate with the trophy and their fans at the Alabama Soccer Stadium after winning the 2025 Iron Bowl of Soccer.
Crimson Tide players celebrate with the trophy and their fans at the Alabama Soccer Stadium after winning the 2025 Iron Bowl of Soccer. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide On SI

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Iron Bowl of Soccer 2025 was a nail-biter until the last minute of play on Friday night. A pair of goals in the final eight minutes propelled the Alabama Crimson Tide (10-4-1, 4-3-0 SEC) to a memorable come-from-behind 4-3 victory over Auburn (5-5-4, 1-3-3 SEC) at the Alabama Soccer Stadium.

Enjoy some highlight photos from the match.:

1. After Win Celebration

Team CelebThe Crimson Tide celebrates after defeating Auburn on Oct. 10, 2025 at the Alabama Soccer Stadium.ration
The Crimson Tide celebrates after defeating Auburn on Oct. 10, 2025 at the Alabama Soccer Stadium. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide On SI

After the win, the team got to keep the Iron Bowl trophy in Tuscaloosa. The team celebrated by doing the ALA-BAMA chant with the crowd.

2. Second Half Goal Kick

Alabama goalie Madi Munguia in the 2025 Iron Bowl of Soccer.
Alabama goalie Madi Munguia in the 2025 Iron Bowl of Soccer. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide On SI

In the second half of the match, Madi Munguia (0) kicks a goal kick in the second half of the game. Munguia had three total saves through the game.

3. A Header on a Corner

Alabama had to come back from two deficits against rival Auburn in the 2025 Iron Bowl of Soccer
Alabama had to come back from two deficits against rival Auburn in the 2025 Iron Bowl of Soccer / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide On SI

In the second half of the game the Crimson Tide had a corner kick. Two Alabama players attempt to head the ball into the net.

4. Offensive Plays

Alabama soccer player Cameron Silva (12) jukes out an Auburn defender during the 2025 Iron Bowl of Soccer.
Alabama soccer player Cameron Silva (12) jukes out an Auburn defender during the 2025 Iron Bowl of Soccer. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide On SI

In the first half of the game, Alabama led with two goals to Auburn's one. Cameron Silva (12) jukes out an Auburn defender in the first half.

5. Alabama Walkout Entrance

Isabel Smith (5), Nadia Ramadan (10), Melina Rebimbas (13), and Paige Thompson (30) during Alabama's soccer win over Auburn.
Isabel Smith (5), Nadia Ramadan (10), Melina Rebimbas (13), and Paige Thompson (30) during Alabama's 4-3 victory over Auburn on Oct. 12, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide On SI

Isabel Smith (5), Nadia Ramadan (10), Melina Rebimbas (13), and Paige Thompon (30) Nadia Ramadan had one assist against Auburn.

6. Late Second Half Goal Celebration

Gianna Paul celebrates after scoring the first of two goals on the night she became Alabama soccer's all-time points leader.
Gianna Paul celebrates after scoring the first of two goals on the night she became Alabama soccer's all-time points leader. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide On SI

With four minutes and 19 seconds, Gianna Paul (14) scored the winning goal of the game. Alabama players celebrated that goal by rushing onto the field. Gianna Paul had two goals and five shots in the match. She set the Alabama all-time career points record, topping the 20-year-old mark of 85 set by Libby Probst.

7. Pass Around Midfield

Maison Smith (4) passes to Paige Thompson (30) during Alabama's 4-3 victory over Auburn in the 2025 Iron Bowl of Soccer.
Maison Smith (4) passes to Paige Thompson (30) during Alabama's 4-3 victory over Auburn in the 2025 Iron Bowl of Soccer. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide On SI

The game went back-and-forth until Gianna Paul (18:36, 85:41) and Melina Rebimbas (30:44, 81:15) notched goals in the final minutes to lead the Crimson Tide to the win.

8. The Calm Before the Storm

Sophomore midfielder/forward Maddie Padelski (18) during the playing of the national anthem.
Sophomore midfielder/forward Maddie Padelski (18) during the playing of the national anthem. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson TIde On SI

The Tigers found an early lead in the ninth minute after a ball from Olivia Wood at the top of the box bent just under the crossbar. Auburn would found its tying goal in the 55th minute from Jordan Crosby at the top of the box, and took the lead again on a penalty pick from Erin Flurey in the 68th minute.

9. Tie-Goal Celebration

Alabama's Melina Rebimbas celebrates after scoring to tie the 2025 Iron Bowl of Soccer at 3-3.
Alabama's Melina Rebimbas celebrates after scoring to tie the 2025 Iron Bowl of Soccer at 3-3. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide On SI

With eight minutes and 15 seconds left in the game, Melina Rebimbas (13) scored a goal to tie the game. She celebrates her goal with her hands in the air. Melina Rebimbas had two goals, one assist, and eight shots.

“So many wonderful performances tonight," Alabama coach Wes Hart said "Too many to point out them all, but have to give shoutouts to Melina Rebimbas for coming in as a sub and making a huge impact. She had two scrappy goals and an incredible assist to win the game. And of course, Gianna Paul. Two goals on the night, including the game winner that also put her in the Bama soccer history books as the all-time leader in points. We will enjoy this win tonight. The Iron Bowl trophy will stay in T-Town for the sixth year in a row.

10. The Last Few Plays of the Game

The last few plays
Sarah Munzenmaier

After the last minute goal to win the game, a few players kept passing the ball in a triangle to keep possession against Auburn. Cameron Silvia (12) calls to other players in attempt to keep the ball in the possession of the Tide.

11. Trophy Celebration

After the time clock hit zero, securing Alabama's victory, the Crimson Tide rushed the field with the Iron Bowl of soccer tro
After the time clock hit zero, securing Alabama's victory, the Crimson Tide rushed the field with the Iron Bowl of soccer trophy. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide On SI

UA has won the Iron Bowl of Soccer in five of the last six years, with the lone break coming from a 1-1 tied in 2024.

"What a great win! " Hart said. "That has to be up there amongst one of my most memorable games at Alabama. That game had a little bit of everything. Our players showed so much heart tonight. Down 0-1 early and then 2-3 late, [and] we kept fighting and believing. I loved the mentality of the group after equalizing late. Would have been easy to settle for the tie, but our players were hungry for the win."

12. It's Celebration Time!

Crimson Tide soccer players take the Iron Bowl trophy over to celebrate with their fans on Oct. 12, 2025.
Crimson Tide soccer players take the Iron Bowl trophy over to celebrate with their fans on Oct. 12, 2025. / Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide On SI

“The crowd tonight was incredible!" Hart said. "There is no doubt they played a huge role in our win tonight. Their energy was contagious.”

feed

Published
Sarah Munzenmaier
SARAH MUNZENMAIER

Sarah Munzenmaier is an architectural engineering major at Alabama, but has been doing photography since freshman year of high school. She previously worked for the Crimson White and is originally from Raleigh, N.C. "I love sports photography, and watching any and all sports. Something fun about me is that I love all North Carolina pro teams, but my favorite team out of NC is the Carolina Hurricanes."

Home/All Things Bama