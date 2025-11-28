Iron Bowl Edition of Crimson Flame Podcast with Abby and Miller Forristall
Abby Lutzenkirchen Forristall has one of the most unique perspectives for the best rivalry in college football. Forristall is an Alabama graduate and played soccer for the Crimson Tide from 2012 to 2015, becoming team captain by her senior season.
She is married to Miller Forristall, who played tight end at Alabama from 2016 to 2020, winning three Iron Bowl and two national championships. So far, it's sounding like a pretty straightforward perspective. However, Abby's brother, Phillip Lutzenkirchen, played football at Auburn from 2009 to 2012, winning a national title with the Tigers in 2010 and also making the game-winning catch in that year's Iron Bowl inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Abby was already committed to Alabama for that 2010 Iron Bowl, and so she was sitting with her parents in the Alabama recruiting section.
"I was on the field during warmups on the Alabama side 15 yards from my brother who's on the Auburn side, just like poking fun at him," Abby said. "It was so fun to be on the field and get to bring my dad on the field for a game like that. And then we're siting in the Alabama recruit section, and when Philip scored that game-winning touchdown, everyone else was dead silent, and we're like crying, so excited. Screaming, 'That's my brother.' And my dad's screaming, 'That's my son.'
"One of those core memories that we'll never forget because the rivalry. It was just so cool. We call them God winks in our family."
Abby got to support her brother, but he also got to support her Crimson Tide soccer career in return. During her freshman season in Tuscaloosa, Lutzenkirchen was dealing with some injuries during his senior season with the Tigers and was able to come watch some of her games. It was always a light-hearted rivalry between her and her brother.
"Iron Bowl Saturday is always so much fun in our house because I went to Alabama and my brother played football at Auburn" Abby said. "I think I genuinely cheer for Auburn throughout the year until the Iron Bowl. Like, I want Auburn to do well, but I want Alabama to beat their butt come Iron Bowl Saturday."
As far as this Saturday's matchup between No. 10 Alabama (9-2, 6-1 SEC) and Auburn (5-6, 1-6 SEC), both Forristalls are predicting a Crimson Tide win.
"Have loved to see what Coach [Kalen] DeBoer and this team have involved into–– young and gritty," Miller said. "And I think in Year 2, it's a lot different from a coaching perspective, a player perspective. You kind of know what to expect, you know what you're getting into. You know patterns and scheduling, and it's been cool to see them build their culture and see how resilient this team is coming down the stretch. That's what I'm interested to see.
"Prediction: Alabama's going to win. Weird things happen in Jordan-Hare, don't get me wrong. I think they're going to respond the right way and come out with their hair on fire.
