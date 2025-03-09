Postseason Implications of Alabama's Win Over Auburn: The Extra Point
It was an all-timer in Neville Arena yesterday. Lead changes, physicality, an ejection and certainly more than a few video reviews in this season's second edition of the Iron Bowl of Basketball.
In the end, Alabama guard Mark Sears hit a 15-foot-floater at the buzzer to win in overtime and spoil Senior Day for No. 1 Auburn.
The seeding implications of this game were not major. Nate Oats articulated this ahead of the game, saying: "There's not a whole lot riding on this game other than some pride." Alabama did secure the three-seed next weekend in the SEC Tournament in Nashville, and a win like this could potentially propel them back on the one-line in the NCAA tournament if they are able to put together a solid performance in Nashville; however, that is not a given after yesterday's win.
It was the way they won and how it could translate to postseason success that made this win significant. Alabama was forced to play a style that many thought it could not win in, and they found a way in as intense an environment as there is in college basketball.
For the first time in months, Oats was forced to run his offense through his frontcourt rather than one of his lead guards, and the response could not have been stronger from Grant Nelson and Cliff Omoruyi. The big men combined for 38 points, 16 rebounds and shot a combined 15-of-21 from the field against one of the country's top defenses.
Omoruyi played a significant portion of the game in foul trouble, which led to freshman center, Aidan Sherrell, playing double his average minutes with 16 which were as good as he has played this year. He finished with eight points and seven crucial rebounds––earning him the Hard Hat after the game.
Out-rebounding Auburn 41-33 and setting the physical tone at their arena was the exact response Coach Oats was looking for following their subpar effort versus the Florida Gators last Wednesday. Even though the implications may not have been major, this performance is exactly what the team needed following their 2-4 stretch over the past three weeks.
If Alabama can find a way to put together another deep tournament run, how they build off this performance will be a vital reason why.