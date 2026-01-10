Alabama Basketball's Availability Report Against Texas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Prior to the 2024-25 season, the Southeastern Conference implemented a policy that requires mandatory injury reports for football, basketball and baseball ahead of all conference games. However, it is only required for conference matchups.

That being said, No. 13 Alabama men's basketball will play its third SEC matchup of the regular season at home against Texas on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.

For the initial post, players are listed as “probable,” “questionable,” “doubtful,” or “out” on the injury report. Then, on game day, to provide further clarity, players will be designated as “available,” “game time decision,” or “out” for the upcoming game. This story will be updated throughout the week leading up to game time.

Alabama's Initial Availability Report (Jan. 9):

Collins Onyejiaka — Out

Davion Hannah — Out

Aiden Sherrell — Questionable

Labaron Philon Jr. — Probable

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. — Doubtful

Texas Initial Availability Report (Jan. 9):

All available

Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is doubtful, and here's what Alabama head coach Nate Oats said about a potential injury during Friday's press conference.

"He's coming back from the Achilles [he ruptured in November 2024]," Oats said. "Then he has the other Achilles, maybe an overcompensation or whatever. He's got the finger [from the first couple of games this season]. He's got a groin deal [from the Vanderbilt game]. It's just been one thing after the other."

Preseason All-SEC guard Labaron Philon Jr., who was named to the top 25 watch list on Wednesday afternoon, was taken out of the Vanderbilt loss with just over 16 minutes remaining in regulation and he never returned to the floor. Oats said after the game that Philon had "full-body cramps" despite only being on the floor for 19 minutes.

"Labaron practiced," Oats said on Friday. "He's not quite 100 percent, but he's not a guy that wants to sit out games. I anticipate him playing and hopefully we've got the cramping issue under control. That's that. We've just got to continue to get healthy."

While Philon didn't play for most of the second half, the same could be said for guard Davion Hannah, center Collins Onyejiaka and forward Aiden Sherrell. Hannah and Onyejiaka were both listed as out on the availability report before the game due to medical conditions, but Sherrell was listed as a game-time decision. He dressed in the Alabama uniform, but never saw time on the floor in Nashville.

"Aiden Sherrell practiced some today," Oats said on Friday. "We'll see how he responds tomorrow. He'll be a game-time decision. Hopefully he feels better than he did Wednesday before the [Vanderbilt] game.

The Longhorns look a bit different than the last time that the Crimson Tide played them, as Texas fired head coach Rodney Terry at the end of 2024-25 season. In his place is Sean Miller, who spent the last three years at Xavier.

Texas returned six players from last year's team, while the Crimson Tide brought back five. However, both schools lost each of their top-2 players in points per game — Mark Sears plus Grant Nelson for Alabama and Tre Johnson plus Arthur Kaluma for the Longhorns.

Can Alabama rebound with a home victory over Texas?

