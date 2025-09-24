Predicting Ty Simpson's First SEC Road Start on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's crank up a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss the SEC's schedule announcement from Tuesday, a few Monday Night Football storylines, and then get into a discussion on the Alabama quarterback heading into Samford Stadium.
The program opens as we react to the SEC scheduling announcement from Tuesday night. Alabama drew Mississippi State, Tennessee and Auburn as its annual opponents. Woods and Gaither reacts to the rest of the six-game draw for each of the four years while discussing which program got the short end of the stick and what years we're looking forward to most.
The show continues by talking about Derrick Henry and Marlon Humphrey's Monday Night Football performance as the Crimson Tide players underwhelmed on national TV. Does Henry have a fumbling problem?
Fresh Faces Make Up Familiar Challenge For Alabama Quarterback Ty Simpson
We then dive head first back into the Alabama-Georgia matchup by discussing what we heard from the Crimson Tide players in the Mal Moore Athletic Facility on Tuesday. Which offensive lineman advocated for continued rotation in the unit? Is Zabien Brown ready to tackle on the perimeter?
How Alabama's Defensive Hero of Last Year's Matchup is Preparing for Georgia
The show finishes up by talking about Ty Simpson. Will Simpson's first two years as Alabama's scout team quarterback pay dividends on Saturday as he faces Kirby Smart's twist on a Nick Saban defense? How have other Alabama quarterbacks fared in their first SEC road starts? Will Simpson match or better the average performance? How much did playing in Doak-Campbell Stadium prepare Simpson for what he'll face on Saturday? We focus our attention on the signal-caller as the Crimson Tide must have a strong performance in order to pull off the upset on the road.
