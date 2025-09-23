How Alabama's Defensive Hero of Last Year's Matchup is Preparing for Georgia
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A strong argument could be made that last year's Alabama-Georgia showdown was the best college football game of last season.
The Crimson Tide started up 28-0 at home, but the Bulldogs barked back and even took a 34-33 lead with 2:31 remaining in the fourth quarter. But just 13 seconds later, former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe connected with wide receiver Ryan Williams for a 75-yard score.
The momentum was back in Alabama's favor, but the defense still needed to get its first stop in quite some time. Georgia quickly found its way near the red zone with less than a minute to go. Former Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck proceeded to launch the ball in the endzone, but then-freshman Alabama cornerback Zabien Brown lunged in front of the ball and made the interception of a lifetime.
Bryant-Denny Stadium roared louder than it had in years at that moment as the "Game of the Year" officially lived up to the hype. But fast forward to this week, No. 17 Alabama (2-1) will face No. 5 Georgia in Athens, Ga. The defensive hero of last year's contest spoke on Tuesday about the tough task of not being home for this highly anticipated matchup.
"Going on the road is always a different atmosphere," Brown said. "But it's just about maintaining your edge, focusing and executing your 1-11. Every road game in the SEC is going to be a challenge. It's going to be loud. It's just going to be about maintaining your focus."
Alabama's secondary will have most of the same starters from last year's game, but the Crimson Tide added a ton of depth to its defensive backs room from both the transfer portal and its freshman class. Brown, who is now experienced with Georgia's play style, shared the message that he told the Alabama newcomers.
"They're going to go after you," Brown said. "You've just got to hold your own, keep a 1-0 mindset, keep a next-play mindset and just keep fighting."
Brown mentioned a couple of standout Georgia wide receivers by their jersey number, but he used the full name of Zachariah Branch and applauded how "explosive" the USC transfer is. The junior caught 47 passes for 503 yards and a touchdown last season, and when Branch was a freshman, he was named a First Team All-American as a returner. Through three games, Branch leads the Bulldogs with 181 yards and two touchdowns on 11 receptions.
"[Georgia has a] great group [of receivers], both years, really," Brown said. "It's always going to be a challenge. They've got great athletes and we're looking forward to the challenge ... They've got a great offense. They execute at a high level and they consistently execute. They move the chains and we've got to make sure we get off the field."
Brown explained that there is "most definitely" a change in the team's mindset against the SEC compared to non-conference opponents. Like this season, last year's Georgia game was also the Crimson Tide's SEC opener.
Brown's game-sealing interception was "why I came to Alabama," and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said after that game that "plays like that, you will remember for the rest of your life."
The 2025 battle in Athens could also come down to the wire, and an unexpected hero in Alabama's secondary could arise once again.