President Trump Says He'll Deliver UA Commencement Address: Roll Call, April 22, 2025
United States President Donald Trump took to social media late Monday night to announce his plans to deliver commencement speeches at the University of Alabama and at West Point.
"I have agreed to do the Commencement Address at two really GREAT places, the University of Alabama, and WEST POINT," Trump said. "Stay tuned for times and dates!!!"
Alabama's spring commencement ceremonies begin early next month: on Friday, May 2, to be specific. Ceremonies run through the afternoon of May 4.
- Veteran Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen sees former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young taking continued steps forward after his improvement over the course of last season.
- Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, an NFL Draft hopeful, has received some incredibly high praise for his running ability. That has continued with the draft coming later this week.
- Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas shared some more thoughts about his RBC Heritage victory over the weekend.
- April 22, 1911: Frank Moseley, who played quarterback and roomed with Bear Brant at Alabama, was an assistant for Bryant and also the baseball coach at Kentucky, and became the head football coach at Virginia Tech, was born in Montgomery, Ala.
- April 22, 1961: Pat James' Red Team defeated Charlie Bradshaw's White Team 17-7 in the annual spring game at Denny Stadium. Quarterback Pat Trammell, who picked the winning squad, was the star of the game, rushing for 92 yards and hitting 5-of-10 passes for 86 more. His 33-yard completion to halfback Bill Oliver set up one of the Red scores. "Well, we have had our fun and now it is time to get down to business," Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said after the game. "The rest of practice is closed to everyone and maybe we can find some football players before we have to play a real game." — Bryant Museum
"Winning isn't imperative, but getting tougher in the fourth quarter is."- – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
