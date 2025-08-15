Previewing Alabama's Second Scrimmage and FSU Offensive Line on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's get the weekend kicked off with a Friday edition of"The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral"with Mason Woods by talking about the Auburn Tigers progress, Alabama football's second fall camp scrimmage, taking two voicemails and then discussing Florida State's revamped offensive line.
The program opens by addressing the conversation around Hugh Freeze and Jackson Arnold's practice interactions. Is Arnold falling behind in Auburn practice or was Freeze just holding the transfer quarterback to a high standard?
We move from the Auburn practice video into Bryant-Denny Stadium as the Crimson Tide holds its final scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. The program discusses what we're looking to hear about from head coach Kalen DeBoer tomorrow afternoon. How will the first team offensive line shape up? Will the Alabama defense give up yards on the ground? How will the team get in and out of the huddle?
The show then moves to the voicemail line where Dax gives Woods more grief over his Ty Simpson position. Dax discusses Isaiah Horton's playmaking ability and why Horton chose to transfer to Tuscaloosa this offseason. Phillip calls and discusses the myriad of Alabama players selected for preseason awards watch lists and what it means for the program. We highlight each player honored and discuss the team's leadership entering the 2025 season.
Lastly the show turns its attention to the season opener as Florida State brought in four transfers along the offensive line. The Seminoles line last season gave up 49 sacks and only mustered 89 rushing yards per game. Will the new players up front protect Thomas Castellanos? Can the crew move Alabama's defensive front and create problems for the Crimson Tide defense? We highlight each new addition and pontificate how the first game will go. Will Alabama fans be able to accept an ugly win in Tallahassee?
