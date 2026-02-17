Ranking Alabama's Best Football Players and SEC Basketball Player of the Year on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's have a big Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez where we discuss Alabama football's best players ahead of the new season. We use the list to talk about position groups that need to improve for next season and then discuss who will win the SEC Player of the Year in basketball.

The program begins on the voicemail line where Dax called and gave us his top 11 players entering the 2026 season. Gaither and Fernandez discuss Dax's list and come up with a few of our own as we reconstruct the concept.

From the list of best players each of us discuss which position groups, outside of the offensive line, need to improve ahead of the upcoming season. Did Alabama get enough out of its wide receiver room in 2025? Do the unknowns in the defensive line room make you nervous?

The show transitions from football to basketball and discusses the candidates for SEC Player of the Year. Is Labaron Philon playing well enough to garner consideration? We discuss several standouts in the league and specifically focus on Darius Acuff and the opportunity ahead for Philon to play head to head against the Arkansas standout.

Stay tuned to the show this week as Fernandez steps into the driver's seat on Thursday and Friday to bring two episodes to the audience. We can't wait to see what Fernandez has in store!

