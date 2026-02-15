Why Nate Oats Was 'Not Happy' After Alabama's Win Over South Carolina

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nate Oats couldn't have been clearer during Friday's press conference.

Alabama entered Saturday night's home game against South Carolina on a three-game winning streak after starting SEC play with a 4-4 record. And while this is a remarkable achievement, it still didn't convince Oats on Friday that his team is where he wants them to be, as "keeping the defensive focus for 40 minutes, no matter what," would be the Crimson Tide's "next step."

Alabama took down South Carolina 89-75. That might seem like a somewhat respectable score against a team that came into the contest with just two wins in conference play, but not to Oats.

The Crimson Tide limited the Gamecocks to just 32 points in the first half. Things looked promising, as South Carolina's top scorer this season went just 1 of 4 from the field in the opening 20 minutes. But if you've done the math already based on the final score, complacency struck.

"The one thing I was not happy at all about was our defense on Meechie Johnson in the second half," Oats said during the postgame press conference. "He had two [points] at the half. We told those guys he's coming. We saw it when he played Texas, and sure enough, he was coming and he ended up with 24 in the second half.

"We did not do a good job. I thought multiple guys didn’t play him the way we were supposed to. Guys on the help side weren't doing what they were supposed to be doing.

"We’ve got to get a good defensive intensity about us. We’re still not there yet on the defensive side of the ball. So we’ll keep pushing and trying to get better."

Five of Alabama's seven losses this season have come to the current No. 1, No. 12, No. 13, No. 14 and No. 19 teams in the AP Top 25. Each of these teams has displayed 40 minutes of consistent defense in a good chunk of games, and it's a big reason why they hold their current status.

After falling to Florida, the Crimson Tide was removed from the AP Top 25 for the first time since Jan. 22, 2024. It ended a 42-week streak of being on the prestigious list. Fixing the defense will get UA back on it, but that won't be the case if it's not apparent for 40 minutes per night.

"Defensive intensity on every possession for 40 minutes, no matter what the score is," Oats said when asked what improvements need to be made in order to put teams away more efficiently. "Didn't think we had it tonight.

"Didn't think we had it against Ole Miss. You know, you get a lead, we jump out and get up 17 with 17 [minutes] to go. From there, they outscore us. Ole Miss, we get up 15, and up until the last three or four minutes, they outscored us and cut it.

"So that's where I'm most disappointed in. We've got the offensive firepower, we've got good defensive players when they want to get locked in. Then we get a lead, and it feels like we get comfortable and we can't put teams away. We've got to do a better job.

Alabama's next shot to display a full 40 minutes of defensive intensity will be at home against No. 21 Arkansas on Feb. 18.

