Alabama Wins the IBOB, Super Bowl Standouts and Softball Smashes Opening Weekend on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss the Crimson Tide's huge road victory over Auburn on Saturday, the Alabama standout in the Super Bowl, and the Crimson Tide's impressive opening weekend in softball.

The program spends most of our time on the Iron Bowl of basketball as the Crimson Tide went to Auburn and secured a 96-92 victory. The win meant the program bounced back from last Sunday's embarrassing loss to Florida and went 2-0 against two strong teams. Who stood out for the Crimson Tide?

We talked about Labaron Philon's performance as he scored 25 points and was nails from the free throw line. How impressive was Amari Allen? The program continued to compare him to a Hall of Famer as he impacted the rivalry game in a variety of different ways before finishing with Charles Bediako's performance against the Tigers.

Next, we transitioned into the Super Bowl as the Seattle Seahawks won the big game. Did you enjoy the halftime show? Which former Crimson Tide players stood out for the Seahawks? How long do we have to wait until football is back in our lives?

Lastly, we briefly touched on Alabama softball's opening weekend at the Buzz Classic. The Crimson Tide has opened a season 5-0 numerous times, but this weekend had a different feel to it. We discuss the element that set this weekend apart and debate if it can continue the rest of the season.

