Bama Central

Rating Team Fits for Alabama's First Round NFL Draft Picks: Just a Minute

Alabama saw two former Crimson Tide stars hear their names called in the opening round of the NFL Draft. How well do Tyler Booker and Jihaad Campbell fit with their new teams?

Mason Woods

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker is selected by the Dallas Cowboys as the number twelve pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker is selected by the Dallas Cowboys as the number twelve pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a daily video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral's recruiting writer Mason Woods and beat writers Joe Gaither and Joey Van Zummeren discuss the problems facing Alabama's baseball team and how they may just apply across all diamond sports.

Alabama saw two former Crimson Tide stars drafted in the opening round of the NFL Draft on Thursday: Tyler Booker to the Cowboys and Jihaad Campbell to the Eagles.

While the order in which the two players were selected was a bit unexpected with Booker coming off the board at No. 12 overall and Campbell falling all the way to No. 31., both are seemingly entering very favorable situations.

For Booker, he steps into an offensive line room that is in need of his help after the retirement of Zack Martin this offseason. Though the Cowboys have experienced a bit of uncertainty in recent years, the former 4-Star prospect has an excellent opportunity to quickly prove himself as a worthy first round selection.

In the case of Campbell, the fall to 31 certainly changes a lot from a contract perspective, but he joins the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles whose defense is led by one of the greatest defensive minds alive today, Vic Fangio.

Playing alongside a player like Zach Baun, who was sensational last season, should provide ample opportunities for Campbell to shine in Philadelphia.

See Also...

feed

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the, “All Things Bama Podcast.”

Home/All Things Bama