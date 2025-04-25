Rating Team Fits for Alabama's First Round NFL Draft Picks: Just a Minute
Alabama saw two former Crimson Tide stars drafted in the opening round of the NFL Draft on Thursday: Tyler Booker to the Cowboys and Jihaad Campbell to the Eagles.
While the order in which the two players were selected was a bit unexpected with Booker coming off the board at No. 12 overall and Campbell falling all the way to No. 31., both are seemingly entering very favorable situations.
For Booker, he steps into an offensive line room that is in need of his help after the retirement of Zack Martin this offseason. Though the Cowboys have experienced a bit of uncertainty in recent years, the former 4-Star prospect has an excellent opportunity to quickly prove himself as a worthy first round selection.
In the case of Campbell, the fall to 31 certainly changes a lot from a contract perspective, but he joins the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles whose defense is led by one of the greatest defensive minds alive today, Vic Fangio.
Playing alongside a player like Zach Baun, who was sensational last season, should provide ample opportunities for Campbell to shine in Philadelphia.