Robbie Ouzts Officially Signs with Seahawks: Roll Call, May 13, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, including full TV listings.
The NFL's Seattle Seahawks have officially signed 2025 NFL Draft selection and former Alabama player Robbie Ouzts to his four-year rookie contract.
Ouzts was chosen in the fifth round with the 175th overall pick, reuniting with quarterback Jalen Milroe. Milroe has yet to officially sign with Seattle.
The former Crimson Tide tight end will be converted to a fullback with the Seahawks. Many saw the position change as a natural fit at the next level for Ouzts.
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's golf: NCAA Reno Regional in Reno, Nev.
Monday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's golf: play at NCAA Reno Regional suspended due to high winds.
SEC Daily:
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback and 2018 Heisman Trophy finalist Tua Tagovailoa, was released by the Canadian Football League's Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
- Former Alabama baseball pitcher Garrett McMillan, a Tuscaloosa native, was recently promoted to Double-A within the Pittsburgh Pirates farm system. His early outings have resulted in him becoming one of the best arms by ERA among the club's prospects this season.
- Fellow former Crimson Tide pitcher Dylan Smith, who is in the Detroit Tigers organization, has been making waves with his numbers as well. He was an impact player on Alabama's 2021 NCAA Tournament team.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 109 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- May 13, 1966: Associated Press sports editor Ted Smits and Nashville Banner sports editor Fred Russell attended the annual spring game to present Paul W. “Bear” Bryant with the national title trophy for 1965. Also on hand was an ABC film crew to shoot footage of the Crimson Tide for a special on college football which also included spots on UCLA and Michigan State. In football action, the White team quarterbacked by Wayne Trimble upset the Red team led by Kenny Stabler, 17-15. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"When you're number one, you don't play for the tie."- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
We'll Leave You with This:
