Roll Call, May 15, 2024: Nine Track and Field Stars Named All-SEC

The Southeastern Conference announced its 2024 Track and Field Men's and Women's first and second all-conference teams on Tuesday. The Alabama Crimson Tide program saw nine of its athletes represented across three of the teams.
The Alabama women's team saw Doris Lemngole and Hilda Olemomoi named First Team All-SEC. The Alabama men's team saw Victor Kiprop, Tarsis Orogot and Chris Robinson named First Team All-SEC, while Carson Burian, Corde Long, Khaleb McRae and Samuel Ogazi were named Second Team All-SEC.
Lemngole won first place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase setting a meet and University record by finishing in 9:28.21, winning the event for the first time in school history. Her second-place finish in the 5,000-meter run earned her a share of the Women's Commissioner's trophy, given to the athlete that scored the most individual points at the SEC Championships.
Olemomoi won the 10,000-meter run with a time of 33:47.19, securing the first SEC gold medal of her career.
Kiprop won his third gold medal in the 10,000-meters by finishing in 29:36.95, becoming the first SEC athlete to win three straight golds in the event.
Orogot set numerous records in the men's 200-meter dash by finishing in 19.75 seconds and claiming gold in the event. Robinson won the men's 400-meter hurdles by finishing in 48.43 seconds and was also part of Alabama's second-place finishing 4x400 meter relay team. The relay team completed the event in 2:59.06.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Crimson Tide Results:
Men's Golf: Alabama's men's team could only play roughly 40 minutes of its third round at the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional on Tuesday due to inclement weather. The regional schedule was rearranged due to the threat of severe weather this week causing teams to play round one and two on Monday. The Crimson Tide was able to finish both rounds on Monday, but not every team did, meaning several teams were on the course at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday to finish second-round action. The third round began at 10 a.m. but the Crimson Tide could only play just a few holes before the weather halted play suspending the third round.
The Tide will resume play in seventh place with a 7-under par 553 (276-277), sitting four shots behind fifth place. The third round is scheduled to resume at 6:30 a.m. CT Wednesday.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
Did You Notice?
- Mark Sears tweaked his thigh at the NBA Combine and did not participate in the scrimmages on Tuesday but plans to play in Wednesday's scrimmage games. ESPN2 will air the NBA Combine scrimmage games from 12-4 p.m. CT.
- Former Alabama basketball player Mohamed Wague announced his plans to transfer to Oklahoma. The Sooners are joining the SEC next season and have a road game at Alabama on the schedule meaning Wague will have one more appearance in Coleman Coliseum.
- Former Alabama defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry is expected to transfer to Virginia Tech according to reports from 247Sports.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 15, 1954: Butch Avinger, who was quarterback at Alabama, a first-round selection in the 1951 NFL Draft and played fullback and punter as a professional, retired from the New York Giants. He signed on to be an assistant coach for Red Drew with the Crimson Tide.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Alabama has added wings to the wishbone offense and the defense stands as tall as a Redwood Forest.” —The Voice of the Crimson Tide, John Forney, about the 1973 team.
