Alabama Sweeps Vanderbilt and Football Adds Another Quarterback on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's get refocused and fire up a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss the baseball team sweeping Vanderbilt, Nate Oats' comments on the Crimson Tide basketball roster and Kalen DeBoer getting another quarterback commitment.

The program opens with baseball as we poke fun at Fernandez for the team taking care of the Vanderbilt Commodores as soon as he leaves the beat. What did Alabama do that worked so well this weekend? Can the Crimson Tide keep getting strong starts from its pitchers and play clean defense? Did this weekend do enough to give you confidence entering the last two weeks of the year?

We transition into basketball as Nate Oats discussed each player on the roster last week at the Regions Tradition. Is Keitenn Bristow going to provide the Crimson Tide with defense and rebounding next season? What did he say about Aden Holloway?

Lastly, we take a fun voicemail on Tuscaloosa night life before talking about Alabama's newest quarterback commit. The Crimson Tide added Charles Scott Jr. as its first commit in the Class of 2028. Which quarterback does Scott remind us of? What do we see in his game that translates to the Alabama offense? What does the rising junior need to work on as he continues to develop?

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