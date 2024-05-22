Roll Call, May 22, 2024: Former Alabama Swimming Coach Inducted Into ISHOF Class of 2024
Former legendary Alabama swimming and diving coach Dennis Pursley will be inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame (ISHOF) in October as the organization’s Honor Coach for the Class of 2024.
Pursley served as Alabama head swimming and diving coach from 2012 until 2019. He will be joining former Alabama coaches Don Gambril and Jonty Skinner as Crimson Tide representatives in the ISHOF.
The Crimson Tide men finished in the top 10 at the NCAA Championships four times during his tenure. The women set school records in 17 of 19 events and he coached two NCAA individual title winners and two NCAA relay title winners.
He was named All-SEC as a student-athlete, winning the 1969 SEC 200-meter breastroke title.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's Tennis: Round of 16 at 10 a.m. CT
- Track and Field: NCAA Track and Field East Prelims, All Day, Lexington, Ky.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's Tennis: Alabama’s Filip Planinsek upset Ohio State’s Cannon Kingsley 7-6, 6-1 in the NCAA Round of 32. Planinsek becomes Alabama's second men's player ever to reach the Round of 16.
- Women's Tennis: Alabama’s No. 20 Loudmilla Bencheikh and Anne Marie Hiser fell to No. 6 Fiona Crawley and Carson Tanguilig of North Carolina, 6-4, 4-6, 11-9, in the NCAA Doubles Championships Round of 32 on Tuesday.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 101 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 22, 1953: Alabama safety Hootie Ingram and lineman Ed Culpepper were selected as the Southeastern Conference's preseason best defensive back and best blocking lineman. Alabama, coming off its 61-6 win over Syracuse in the Orange Bowl, was picked to win the league title, followed by Georgia Tech and Ole Miss. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I knew Coach Curry was leaving when he came in the squad room with a blue jacket on and in its lapels were tickets to the Kentucky Derby." — Center Roger Shultz talking to the media the night Bill Curry told the team he had accepted another job.
